Issue with Media plugin causing strange input styling in Studio

styled-components

@sanity/ui

Thanks for reporting this!For those experiencing the issue – asides from updating sanity and the media plugin itself, have you tried nuking / reinstalling your node dependencies from scratch? I know that has resolved variousdependency issues in the past (which this could be linked to)In any case, if that does (or doesn’t) work – I’d appreciate if you can post in this issue thread ( https://github.com/robinpyon/sanity-plugin-media/issues/31 ) so I can help better diagnose this. Thanks!