Issue with Media plugin causing strange input styling in Studio
Last updated: Mar 22, 2021
A
Anyone else seeing this strange input styling in the Studio? I'm not overriding any CSS colors, so not sure why this would be -- unless it's one of the plugins I'm using? (Media comes to mind as it has a dark theme)
Mar 19, 2021, 7:04 PM
A
I think
--input-placeholder-colorshould only act on the text. Any chance you have a dark mode Chrome extension installed? If you look at the Computed tab in your dev tools, can you trace the source of the background-color for the input?
Mar 19, 2021, 7:40 PM
Y
Nope -- no dark mode extension, using the default chrome theme. It seems to actually be a style on that
spanright after the
input
Mar 19, 2021, 9:12 PM
A
The schemas for those two fields (it's also doing it for the longer
texttype fields) is this if it's helpful:
{ name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 32, }, },
Mar 19, 2021, 9:13 PM
A
Hmm. As you said initially, it might be worth removing your plugins from sanity.json and (assuming that fixes those fields) adding them back in until it happens again.
Mar 19, 2021, 9:27 PM
A
Are all your component versions up-to-date? (
sanity versions)
Mar 19, 2021, 9:29 PM
R
Yep, I upgraded everything a few hours ago -- I'll try toggling some plugins
Mar 19, 2021, 9:40 PM
Y
Looks like it was the
mediaplugin! Will reach back out if the problem comes back, but it seems to be gone for now.
Mar 19, 2021, 9:44 PM
R
Interesting! Is the problem gone even after re-enabling the plugin?
Mar 19, 2021, 9:45 PM
R
Re-enabling it brings it back. It seems to specifically happen after opening and closing the Media tab. When first opening the Desk after re-enabling it, it didn't have the styling problem, but the Media browser uses the dark theme in @sanity/ui (
) per their code, so maybe it's a problem in @sanity/ui due to multiple themeproviders? unsure
<ThemeProvider scheme="dark" theme={studioTheme}>
Mar 19, 2021, 9:48 PM
A
having the same issue, didn’t realize this was posted today!
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1616196439172500
Mar 19, 2021, 11:41 PM
R
That’s very strange - maybe
user Ghas an idea why this might be happening.
Mar 20, 2021, 12:23 AM
A
Thanks for digging into it
user P
Mar 20, 2021, 12:35 AM
R
This is an issue with Media plugin - I did some customisation on my desk and then installed the Media library and it turned the input fields dark.I overwrite this with the following in a variableOverride.css
/* Fixes Plugin > Media causing Black Inputs */ *:not(:disabled) + span.sc-hTZhsR { background-color: #fff; }
Mar 20, 2021, 9:45 AM
Y
Thanks
user S! Have you made an Issue on the repo?
Mar 20, 2021, 9:11 PM
Y
Thanks for reporting this!
For those experiencing the issue – asides from updating sanity and the media plugin itself, have you tried nuking / reinstalling your node dependencies from scratch? I know that has resolved various
In any case, if that does (or doesn’t) work – I’d appreciate if you can post in this issue thread (
https://github.com/robinpyon/sanity-plugin-media/issues/31 ) so I can help better diagnose this. Thanks!
Mar 21, 2021, 1:45 PM
R
Thanks for chiming in User! 🙇♂️
Mar 22, 2021, 2:26 AM
