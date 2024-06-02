Skip to content
Issue with parent/child taxonomy template in Sanity Studio v3

6 replies
Last updated: Jun 2, 2024
Hi all!I’ve been following User’s “Creating a Parent/Child Taxonomy” guide, up until the Pre-flight check section. I’ve copied the files exactly, yet when I try to access the documents I’ve created from the initial “All” folder, I get this error message:

Structure path

all26fc9c11-e7c1-42d6-92b8-d1b94cc3ce88category-child
Error

template id (`templateId`) is required for initial value template item nodes


I can access the documents if I go via one of the sub folders, which implies that the issue should be located at the bottom of the parentChild.ts file, here:


child: () =>

S.documentTypeList(schemaType)

.title('Children')
`.filter(
_type == $schemaType && parent._ref == $parentId
)` 
.params({ schemaType, parentId: parent._id })

// Use this list for creating from child menu

.canHandleIntent((intentName, params) => intentName === 'create' && params.template === 'category-child')

.initialValueTemplates([

S.initialValueTemplateItem('category-child', {

parentId: parent._id,

}),

]),

I can't seem to find the error, everything looks fine to me. Has anyone else experienced this same issue? All help is greatly appreciated
🙏
May 31, 2024, 3:18 PM
For fun, I tried replacing initialValueTemplates with 
.child(S.documentWithInitialValueTemplate('category-child', { parentId: parent._id })),
, which produces a slightly different error msg:
Error: Template with ID "category-child" not defined

Could it be that the structure builder is run before the templates function inside sanity.config.ts? Seems weird, tho...
May 31, 2024, 3:25 PM
👋 What version of the Studio are you running?
May 31, 2024, 5:23 PM
Oh wait, actually, have you defined the template, like so:
// ./sanity.config.ts

import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {schemaTypes} from './schemas'

export default defineConfig({
  // ...all other settings
  schema: {
    // All your schema types
    types: schemaTypes,
    
    // Add this 'category child' template
    templates: (prev) => {
      const categoryChild = {
        id: 'category-child',
        title: 'Category: Child',
        schemaType: 'category',
        parameters: [{name: `parentId`, title: `Parent ID`, type: `string`}],
        // This value will be passed-in from desk structure
        value: ({parentId}: {parentId: string}) => ({
          parent: {_type: 'reference', _ref: parentId},
        }),
      }
  
      return [...prev, categoryChild]
    },
  },
May 31, 2024, 5:25 PM
That's a good guess as to why it wouldn't have worked, but I have indeed added the template.
May 31, 2024, 8:16 PM
And it's v3 of the studio, the project was started no more than a month ago.
May 31, 2024, 8:18 PM
I just realized what I did, a silly little mistake. I placed the templates outside of the schema object in sanity.config.ts 😛
