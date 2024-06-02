Issue with parent/child taxonomy template in Sanity Studio v3

all26fc9c11-e7c1-42d6-92b8-d1b94cc3ce88category-child

template id (`templateId`) is required for initial value template item nodes

child: () =>

S.documentTypeList(schemaType)

.title('Children')

_type == $schemaType && parent._ref == $parentId

.params({ schemaType, parentId: parent._id })

// Use this list for creating from child menu

.canHandleIntent((intentName, params) => intentName === 'create' && params.template === 'category-child')

.initialValueTemplates([

S.initialValueTemplateItem('category-child', {

parentId: parent._id,

}),

]),

Hi all! I’ve been following User’s “Creating a Parent/Child Taxonomy” guide, up until the Pre-flight check section. I’ve copied the files exactly, yet when I try to access the documents I’ve created from the initial “All” folder, I get this error message:Structure pathErrorI can access the documents if I go via one of the sub folders, which implies that the issue should be located at the bottom of the parentChild.ts file, here:`.filter()`I can't seem to find the error, everything looks fine to me. Has anyone else experienced this same issue? All help is greatly appreciated