bun run sanity deploy The CJS build of Vite's Node API is deprecated. See <https://vite.dev/guide/troubleshooting.html#vite-cjs-node-api-deprecated> for more details. Error: You must login first - run "sanity login" at /workspaces/mono/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:7049:13 at Object.deployStudioAction [as default] (/workspaces/mono/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks-cjs/deployAction.js:21:167) error: "sanity" exited with code 1

bun run sanity login ? Login type Google Please open a browser at <https://api.sanity.io/v1/auth/login/google?type=token&label=codespaces-><>Linux&origin=http%3A%2F%2Flocalhost%3A4321%2Fcallback Waiting for browser login to complete... Press Ctrl + C to cancel

SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN

Hi,I'm running into a slightly annoying blocker. Most operations with the sanity CLI require you to login before usage. However, I'm working in a Github Codespace.Codespaces proxy localhost and therefore the login callback is incorrect when open the login URL on my local pcI've tried to setin my env but it still asks me to login all the time. I don't see an obvious way to resolve this. I can't even generate a project from template because it asks for login.