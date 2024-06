asset

{ file: { _type: 'image', altText: 'A cat' }, _type: 'simpleImage', _key: '3b50e5688ba6' }

{ "_key": "3b50e5688ba6", "_type": "simpleImage", "file": { "_type": "image", "altText": "A cat", "asset": { "_ref": "image-319ffa6558ec64779833c8e624b0a871d2086190-5333x3000-jpg", "_type": "reference" } } }

Hi. I'm looking at a project for an old client where their site build fails. From what I can tell, it's because the images are not able to be parsed properly. The response JSON I see when debugging the site is missing theobject.This is what is received.When I inspect in their Studio, I can see the asset is presentWhy might this be happening? When I last worked with them:• They were on Sanity Studio v2 & haven't upgraded. Is this something to do with deprecation?• They were on a free plan. Is this something that happens if they exceeded bandwidth or usage limits?