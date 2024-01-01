Calling all developers!

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 21 for an intimate technical session with the engineers who build Sanity. We'll share the journey behind our new features for Sanity Create, Visual Editing, and more — from initial prototypes to production architecture.

This won't be a polished product demo — expect honest engineering discussions, architectural diagrams, implementation deep-dives, and stories about the problems we solved and the ones that stumped us. Perfect for you who love diving into the "how" and "why" behind technical solutions.