Winter release

This release should be pretty boring

Yet somehow it isn’t. Your free-form content maps itself. Visual editing without the mess. Complex content releases made easy.

Explore the new features
Unlock seamless workflows and faster delivery with our latest releases - Join the deep dive
Visual editing for structured content

It's still structured content

Visual page building: without the mess

Edit content directly in preview while maintaining the structure that makes your content flexible and reusable. Give content teams drag-and-drop simplicity, unlocking creativity without breaking design systems.

Start building
We shipped a bunch of new features

More to explore in the winter release

The Winter Release contains much more greatness. Learn how your free-form content maps itself now (yes, really). Enjoy visual editing without the mess. Conquer content release complexity without locking day-to-day updates.

Check out the winter release
Sanity Create

Map unstructured to structured content, automatically

Transform free-form writing in to your Studio's content model instantly. Let AI do the chores. No more manual field mapping or reformatting—just write naturally and ship faster.
No more copy-paste chaos
Content releases

Release management from the future

Manage complex updates into scheduled releases, preview aggregate changes, and roll back with confidence. Plan and ship large releases without blocking ongoing content work.
Make ship happen
Hear from the founders

From crazy ideas to essential tools

Sanity started with a bold idea: great content workflows begin with great engineering. Over time, we’ve proven that structured content isn’t just an engineering solution—it’s a business necessity.

Read the release blog post

Content can't be a side gig or hobby or the sole concern of a marketing department or the social team. Concern for content has to be be at the heart of every business.

It must be a core strategic concern.

A portrait of Simen Svale
Simen Svale
CTO & Co-Founders Sanity

Get started in minutes

Unlock the power of Sanity's Winter Release to create, manage, and deliver content faster. Whether you’re ready to dive in or want to explore more, the next step is easy.

Start building