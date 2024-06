Content changes in Sanity not updating on deployed Next.js site

Hi User, from the way you describe the issue it sounds like your Nextjs frontend is being deployed statically, and only get updated when you manually trigger deploy.You can fix it by creating a new webhook for your staging site on vercel (see vercel docs for more info), then add it to your sanity project, either via the UI at sanity.io/teams or via the command line.NextJS when run locally will act as a single page app, meaning everytime you update data in the studio (deployed or local), it will refetch the data every refresh. You’re probably using the same dataset, that’s why changes in the deployed studio reflected immediately in local site.Alternatively, if possible you can change the way you deploy your NextJS app so that data get updated automatically without re-deploying the site everytime. Please note that there are trade off, depending on your site’s traffic & size you may see increase or decrease api call / bandwidth usage