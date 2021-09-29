Content changes in Sanity not updating on deployed Next.js site

localhost:3333

🙏

Hi, I'm working on a sanity project whose previous developer that started the project is no longer here. Meaning there are a few gaps of sanity knowledge that are missing on my end. Maybe someone can help with this:- Content changed on Sanity studio doesn't update on our deployed staging site. The only time changes occur if I manually have to make a manual push to our git repo which builds the vercel hosted site.• When updating things locally, everything works out fine. So the studio hosted onapplies the changes to the site running on. • Funny enough, if I have mysite running and update something on our organization's sanity studio ... those changes are reflected immediately on my localhost site• Any changes made on our organization's sanity studio do not get reflected on the staging site.Note: The project I'm working on is made with Next.js X Sanity. It is initially bootstrapped from the Sanity/Next eCommerce Starter