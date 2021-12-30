Discussing filtering options for the 'Create New' reference field in Sanity
Hi. Thanks for the recent new features. I'm looking at the new
referencefield update with the 'Create New' option and wondered if I can hide/filter what the user can create? If using the Sanity/Shopify example, I wouldn't want to create a product. Could there be an option to pass in doc types to ignore?
Dec 9, 2021, 10:09 AM
Hi User, currently the only configuration available to hide/filter what can be created in the reference input via the global new-document structure
The caveat here though is those items will no longer be available in the new-document menu in the navbar since the configuration is global.
S.defaultInitialValueTemplateItems()like so:
import S from '@sanity/base/structure-builder' const typesToExclude = ['product'] export default S.defaultInitialValueTemplateItems().filter(templateItem => typesToExclude.includes(templateItem.id))
Dec 9, 2021, 2:59 PM
let me know if that helps. otherwise, could you open an issue on our github with the feature request?
Dec 9, 2021, 3:00 PM
O
Hi User, thanks for looking into this. Unfortunately this method gets rid of the create new button completely at a reference field level. In my use case, I've hidden the create new document button in the nav as it doesn't have a desired affect due to a custom studio structure. Was going to see if there was a quick dirty way using css but maybe its worth opening a feature request unless you know any other way?
Dec 10, 2021, 9:10 AM
Hi User. I know this is far from an ideal solution, but a workaround might be to create an array of references with a max of 1—something like:
In any case, I’ve logged your original post as a feature request and will follow up with you if it gets traction.
You’d then have two reference objects—one that permits new references and one that doesn’t—and would specify your document types accordingly. It’s a bit of a hack and would likely require some conditional checks and restructuring where you’re consuming these references on your front end (since it’s now an array of objects rather than a reference object).
{ name: 'multiReference', title: 'Multi Reference', type: 'array', of: [ { name: 'existingProductRefs', title: 'Reference to Products', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'product'}], options: { disableNew: true }}, { name: 'existingOrNewRefs', title: 'Other References or Create New', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'home' }, { type: 'collections' }, { type: 'lookbook' }, { type: 'about' }, { type: 'contact' }]} ], validation: Rule => Rule.max(1) },
Dec 29, 2021, 11:19 PM
O
Hi User, thanks for taking a look at this. I can use this for now and hopefully a new option could be added to ignore refs when creating the field. Thanks for adding the feature request.
Dec 30, 2021, 4:06 PM
O
