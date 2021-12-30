{ name: 'multiReference', title: 'Multi Reference', type: 'array', of: [ { name: 'existingProductRefs', title: 'Reference to Products', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'product'}], options: { disableNew: true }}, { name: 'existingOrNewRefs', title: 'Other References or Create New', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'home' }, { type: 'collections' }, { type: 'lookbook' }, { type: 'about' }, { type: 'contact' }]} ], validation: Rule => Rule.max(1) },

Hi User. I know this is far from an ideal solution, but a workaround might be to create an array of references with a max of 1—something like:You’d then have two reference objects—one that permits new references and one that doesn’t—and would specify your document types accordingly. It’s a bit of a hack and would likely require some conditional checks and restructuring where you’re consuming these references on your front end (since it’s now an array of objects rather than a reference object).In any case, I’ve logged your original post as a feature request and will follow up with you if it gets traction.