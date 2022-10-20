import React, { useEffect } from 'react'; import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder'; import { Checkbox } from '@sanity/ui'; import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'; import { useState } from 'react'; import styles from '../../brandStyling/styles/styles.css'; const StatusNotification = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { value, // Current field value onChange, // Method to handle patch events type, } = props; // The status dropdown that determines display options const hotelStatusType = props.document.management.hotelStatusType; // Set the conditions where each display option checkbox will be true or not let hotelInGuide, hotelShortlist; if ( hotelStatusType === 'old' || hotelStatusType === 'New' ) { hotelInGuide = true; } let hotelOmitted = hotelStatusType === 'Omitted' ? true : false; // Hooks const [inputReadOnly, setInputReadOnly] = useState(false); // Functions const truePatchEvent = () => { onChange(PatchEvent.from('true' ? set(true) : set(false))); setInputReadOnly(true); }; const falsePatchEvent = () => { onChange(PatchEvent.from('false' ? set(false) : set(true))); setInputReadOnly(true); }; /** On page load & anytime the hotel status dropdown is changed we need to * update display option checkboxes * set to readOnly if applicable */ useEffect(() => { console.log('title:', type.title, 'statusType:', hotelStatusType); // Check to see what checkbox is current // In Guide Checkbox if (type.title === 'In Guide') { if (hotelInGuide) { console.log('in guide'); truePatchEvent(); } else if (hotelOmitted) { console.log('in guide gets unchecked - omitted!'); // uncheck in guide as the hotel is omitted falsePatchEvent(); } else { console.log('not in guide'); setInputReadOnly(false); } } // Omitted Checkbox - should always be readonly? if (type.title === 'Omitted') { if (hotelOmitted) { console.log('omitted'); truePatchEvent(); } else { console.log('not omitted'); falsePatchEvent(); } } }, [hotelStatusType]); // Creates a change handler for patching data - this visualises whether the checkbox is 'checked' or not const handleChange = React.useCallback( // useCallback will help with performance (event) => { console.log('event', event.target.checked, event.target); const inputValue = event.target.checked; // get current value onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(true) : set(false))); }, [onChange] ); return ( <div> <label className={inputReadOnly ? styles.labelReadOnly : styles.label}> <Checkbox checked={value} onChange={handleChange} readOnly={inputReadOnly} /> <span className={styles.checkboxText}>{type.title}</span> </label> </div> ); }); export default withDocument(StatusNotification);