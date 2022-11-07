When trying to publish the base document: An error occurred during publish Details Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s) When trying to delete the base document: An error occurred while attempting to delete this document. This usually means that there are other documents that refers to it. ClientError: Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s)

Hi all! I’m having trouble with the Document Internationalization Plugin. When I create translations from an unpublished base document, I can no longer publish or delete the base document. The translated document can be published as per usual.My company’s workflow is that our English and French pages need to be published at the same time. So we usually create and QA our pages in draft/unpublished mode until they get approved and then we publish.The only workaround we have found is creating a duplicate of the base document (leaving the OG base document unpublished) but this is leaving us with a lot of documents that are stale and can’t be deleted. Looking for any advice on how to resolve this issue and any suggestions!Here are some of errors that we have gotten:Thank you!