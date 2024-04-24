Resolving issues with Sanity and Astro.js integration and deployment

<http://mywebsite.com/studio|mywebsite.com/studio>

<http://mywebsite.com/studio/structure|mywebsite.com/studio/structure>

<http://mywebsite.com/studio|mywebsite.com/studio>

<http://mywebsite.com/studio/structure|mywebsite.com/studio/structure>

<http://mywebsite.com/studio/structure|mywebsite.com/studio/structure>

:melting_face:

Dear friends, I hope this message finds you well. I am currently experiencing a recurring issue with my brand new Sanity / Astro.js setup, and I would appreciate your assistance in resolving it.I have set up Sanity Studio under the path. The initial access and navigation work as expected, redirecting correctly to. However, I encounter a significant problem when I refresh the page: it results in a 404 error, indicating that the page cannot be found.1. Access the Sanity Studio at. 2. The page automatically redirects to. 3. Refresh the page at. 4. A 404 error is displayed.I understand from community discussions that one potential workaround might involve reverting to version 2.2.1 of the software. However, considering the advancements and features introduced in the latest versions, downgrading seems like an undesirable solution. Maintaining the ability to refresh pages without encountering errors seems fundamental, and I am hoping there might be an alternative solution that allows us to utilize the latest version effectively.Could you please advise if there is another approach or fix that could resolve this issue without needing to downgrade? Your guidance on how to maintain the stability and functionality of our current setup would be greatly appreciated.Thank you for your time and assistance.PS: still tried to use the 2.2.1 version of @sanity/astro and got this error :``[vite] Error when evaluating SSR module /Users/kopp/Projects/layout-ch/astro.config.mjs: |- TypeError: __vite_ssr_import_4__.default is not a function``So this is super frustrating, barely done anything with Sanity and already stuck