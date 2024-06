Resolving issues with Sanity and Astro.js integration and deployment

"@sanity/astro":"*",

npm i @sanity/astro@2.2.1

^2.2.1"

"*"

... on that 'Example files' repo found...that's really of date and I'd just ignore it.Keep things simple, as mentioned, and all should go well. I'm thinking of where you can find an example, as the original for 2.2.1 is covered over by the 3.x attempt.But actually, the project on https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-astro is still quite close, and appropriately simple. Just follow the pattern and naming for the Astro integration import as I put above, as that's proper for 2.2.1, and not the same in 3.One more thing you'll need to change, given you start with this unified Sanity/Astro project. It's arranged as a monorepo, which is a good form leading into future abilities as well. However, since we want to use 2.2.1 with it, we need to defeat that it's running the integration from its local source (in /packages) which would be the flawed 3 version.To fix this, look at your package.json and find the line,Remove this line, then do yourNow you'll have that line back, but with theversion properly, rather than thewhich said to use the local version.From this point, you should be ready to move on. I'll try to find if I have a copy of the original 2.2.1 project example, back if I do...