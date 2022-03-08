Troubleshooting image upload issues in Sanity Studio
P
Hi folks! I’m having a lot of trouble uploading images in Sanity Studio, it just hangs for a super long time. The images I’m trying to upload aren’t anything special, generally around 1.5MB or smaller JPGs. Has anyone else experienced something like this? This isn’t self-hosted btw, it’s hosted on sanity.studio.
Mar 2, 2022, 3:34 PM
Hi Piper. I haven’t seen any signal of that lately. Is the studio version up-to-date? Are there any hints in your dev tools?
Mar 2, 2022, 3:39 PM
P
Thanks for the reply
The studio version I’m using v2.27.2 so I think I’m up-to-date. It’s really strange... when I have a single image field in place, I can’t drag-to-upload or use the upload button. When I have an image field within an array (for a gallery sort of situation), I’m able to drag in to the array field to upload.
When the upload hangs, if I refresh the page, the image is basically half-uploaded with the SVG icon in place (no image preview). In the data returned by a groq query, it says that there is no asset for that image.
If I cancel the upload when it hangs, it cancels no problem.
I’m not seeing anything unusual in the console, no errors or anything.
Let me know if there is any other info I could provide!
user A, sorry for my delay! Taking care of a sick kid while trying to work...
Mar 2, 2022, 6:48 PM
Not a problem! Hope they’re feeling well soon.
Yes, you’re up-to-date. Do you get the same result in a different browser? What does the schema look like on the page in question?
Mar 2, 2022, 6:52 PM
P
Interesting! I was trying it in Chrome before. I tried it in Safari just now and instead of hanging, I got an error like “unable to upload at this time” (wasn’t able to take a screenshot because it was too quick).
Also, there are these errors in the console:
ResizeObserver loop completed with undelivered notifications.
And this warning:
[Error] Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 400 () (production, line 0) <https://2g3wminh.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/production?tag=sanity.studio.asset.upload&filename=ephemera-sam-baldwin-180507-185944.jpeg&meta=dimensions&meta=hasAlpha&meta=isOpaque&meta=blurhash&meta=lqip&meta=palette&meta=exif>
The input component for type "item" has no associated ref element. Please check the implementation of "Unknown" [ Object ]. If this is a function component, it must be wrapped in React.forwardRef(). Read more at <https://docs.sanity.io/help/input-component-no-ref>
Mar 2, 2022, 6:57 PM
P
(editing that message, I sent it too soon)
Mar 2, 2022, 6:57 PM
P
This is the schema for the whole document, the field I’m experimenting with is `images`:
import { MdOutlineInsertDriveFile } from 'react-icons/md' export default { name: 'item', title: 'Item', type: 'document', icon: MdOutlineInsertDriveFile, groups: [ { name: 'data', title: 'Data' }, { name: 'images', title: 'Images' }, ], fieldsets: [ { name: 'dimensions', title: 'Dimensions', options: { columns: 2, }, } ], fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, }, validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'publishedAt', title: 'Published at', type: 'datetime', initialValue: (new Date()).toISOString(), // Set date automatically validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'images', type: 'array', title: 'Images', of: [ { name: 'image', type: 'singleImage', }, ], options: { layout: 'grid', }, validation: Rule => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'designer', type: 'reference', weak: true, to: {type: 'designer'}, group: 'data', }, { name: 'tags', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', weak: true, to: {type: 'tag'}, }, ], group: 'data', }, { name: 'typefaces', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', weak: true, to: {type: 'typeface'}, }, ], group: 'data', }, { name: 'width', type: 'number', description: 'Width in millimetres', group: 'data', fieldset: 'dimensions', }, { name: 'height', type: 'number', description: 'Height in millimetres', group: 'data', fieldset: 'dimensions', }, { name: 'artworkDate', title: 'Artwork date', type: 'date', group: 'data', }, { name: 'notes', type: 'blockContent', group: 'data', }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', images: 'images', }, prepare(selection) { const {title, images} = selection return { title: title, media: images ? images[0] : false, } } }, orderings: [ { title: 'Artwork Date, New', name: 'artworkDateDesc', by: [ {field: 'artworkDate', direction: 'desc'} ] }, { title: 'Artwork Date, Old', name: 'artworkDateAsc', by: [ {field: 'artworkDate', direction: 'asc'} ] }, { title: 'Published At, New', name: 'publishedAtDesc', by: [ {field: 'publishedAt', direction: 'desc'} ] }, { title: 'Published At, Old', name: 'publishedAtAsc', by: [ {field: 'publishedAt', direction: 'asc'} ] }, ] }
Mar 2, 2022, 7:00 PM
P
Lol, I realized I missed sending that about 10 minutes ago and jumped on here to share it. Sorry! This is
singleImage
export default { name: 'singleImage', title: 'Image', type: 'image', fields: [ { name: 'alt', title: 'Alt text', type: 'string' } ], options: { accept: 'image/*', metadata: [ 'dimensions', 'hasAlpha', 'isOpaque', 'blurhash', 'lqip', 'palette', 'exif', ], }, }
Mar 3, 2022, 12:27 AM
P
(Not sure if this is relevant, but the few uploads that I have had success with don’t seem to return anywhere near the amount of EXIF data that I would expect. Camera info, etc. is missing, the only included info is the pixel dimensions and maybe one other value IIRC)
Mar 3, 2022, 12:28 AM
Thanks Piper. That may turn out to be relevant, for sure. I’ll follow up with you tomorrow.
Mar 3, 2022, 12:30 AM
P
Thanks so much, I really appreciate it!
Mar 3, 2022, 12:31 AM
P
Hi
user A, any chance you have more info about what might be going on? No worries at all if not yet, and pls don’t feel the need to reply on a weekend! Just wanted to ask since I had a chance to be on my computer for a moment.
Mar 6, 2022, 2:11 AM
Hi Piper. Thanks for your patience. Could you try removing
dimensions,
hasAlpha, and
isOpaquefrom your
metadataarray? They aren’t valid values and I suspect they’re causing the problem. If that still doesn’t work after restarting your studio process, please let me know.
Mar 7, 2022, 6:24 PM
Interesting. This page says they can be defined. I’m checking to see if something changed and this page is now out-of-sync. In the meantime, I’d still encourage you to try removing them from your array to see if it helps.
Mar 7, 2022, 9:44 PM
v2.28.0 contains some improvements to how you experience the
metadataarray. If you specify any of those three strings in your array that previously threw an error, they will now be quietly removed. The docs have also been updated to better represent what the array expects. Hope this helps!
Mar 8, 2022, 3:18 PM
P
That’s great, thanks so much
user A! I really appreciate it!
Mar 8, 2022, 9:43 PM
