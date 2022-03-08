Troubleshooting image upload issues in Sanity Studio

user A

Thanks for the reply, sorry for my delay! Taking care of a sick kid while trying to work...The studio version I’m using v2.27.2 so I think I’m up-to-date. It’s really strange... when I have a single image field in place, I can’t drag-to-upload or use the upload button. When I have an image field within an array (for a gallery sort of situation), I’m able to drag in to the array field to upload.When the upload hangs, if I refresh the page, the image is basically half-uploaded with the SVG icon in place (no image preview). In the data returned by a groq query, it says that there is no asset for that image.If I cancel the upload when it hangs, it cancels no problem.I’m not seeing anything unusual in the console, no errors or anything.Let me know if there is any other info I could provide!