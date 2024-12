Hi, I'm getting Sanity started but trying to figure out how to view some specific document types on the live site - e.g. a button on certain document that I know has a specific production URL, so it just can be opened in e.g. in a new tab in the browser. I have the presentation plugin configured and working but it's turning out to be hard for the content editors to navigate there to view how what they've done looks like. It would be nice to on certain documents add a button that opens the corresponding production page with the same slug etc. Any directions in the documentation on how to configure this on specific document level would be appreciated 🙂