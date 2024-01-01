PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Sanity's real-time collaboration feature is a game-changer for the Education industry. It allows multiple users to simultaneously edit and update content, ensuring seamless, efficient teamwork. Ideal for distributed educational teams, this enables immediate visibility of changes, facilitating swift adaptation of lesson plans, course materials, or administrative documents. This feature promotes productive, collaborative work environments, vital in dynamic educational settings.
Sanity's API-first approach offers robust and flexible APIs for seamless content management. In an educational setting, this feature aids in efficiently integrating with various educational systems, tools, and platforms. It ensures swift content delivery across different devices, making educational content accessible for students, educators, and administrators alike.
Sanity's Visual editing capabilities are a game changer in the Education industry, making content creation and management seamless. This feature allows educators and administrators to preview their content in real-time, ensuring it aligns with their intended design before publishing. This is particularly beneficial in creating consistent, high-quality educational materials, enhancing the learning experience for students.
Sanity's Structured Content approach is ideal for the Education industry, as it organizes data in a reusable and adaptable way. This makes content delivery consistent across various platforms, such as online learning portals and mobile apps. It also ensures efficient content management processes, vital for educational institutions that handle diverse and complex educational content.
On the Sanity platform, you have the ability to construct bespoke schemas for a variety of content types, such as courses, students, faculty members, departments, and more, specifically tailored for an Education CMS. Each schema explicitly details the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You have the option to utilize built-in types (including string, number, boolean, array, and so forth) or devise your own unique types. This allows for a high degree of customization and control, ensuring that your Education CMS is perfectly suited to your institution's requirements.
Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices.Read case study
We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.
Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
Delivering exceptional customer experiences — in days versus weeks — with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data transforms content editing, design, and engineering at leading product design and development platform company.