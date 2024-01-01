Create your own

On the Sanity platform, you have the ability to construct bespoke schemas for a variety of content types, such as courses, students, faculty members, departments, and more, specifically tailored for an Education CMS. Each schema explicitly details the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You have the option to utilize built-in types (including string, number, boolean, array, and so forth) or devise your own unique types. This allows for a high degree of customization and control, ensuring that your Education CMS is perfectly suited to your institution's requirements.