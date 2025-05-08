Instantly transform content authored free-form in Sanity Canvas to Studio-ready structured content. Let AI do the chores. No more copying and pasting—just write naturally and ship faster.
Automatic, real-time mapping of your authored content into your Sanity Studio schema as you work. No manual copying, no mistakes.
Work naturally in a familiar writing environment with other humans and AI assistance. All your content and context is automatically synced between authors and the Studio.
Studio sync allows consuming applications—like your website—to provide up-to-date visual previews of content you're still authoring in Create.
The new way to create content that embraces the creative process and helps you deliver better and faster
The Winter Release contains much more greatness. Learn how your free-form content maps itself now (yes, really). Enjoy visual editing without the mess. Conquer content release complexity without locking day-to-day updates.
Edit content in your front-end preview while maintaining the structure that makes your content flexible and reusable. Give content teams drag-and-drop simplicity, unlocking creativity without breaking design systems.
Coordinate mutli-layered updates into scheduled releases, preview aggregate changes, and roll back with confidence. Plan and ship complex orchestration without blocking ongoing work.
Sanity started with a bold idea: great content workflows begin with great engineering. Over time, we’ve proven that structured content isn’t just an engineering solution—it’s a business necessity.Read the release blog post→
Content can't be a side gig or hobby or the sole concern of a marketing department or the social team. Concern for content has to be be at the heart of every business.
It must be a core strategic concern.
