Sanity supports customer load testing only when it is coordinated in advance and conducted within the constraints outlined below. Uncoordinated or misconfigured load tests may be blocked or throttled to ensure platform stability.

Load testing is permitted only if all of the following conditions are met:

The test is communicated to Sanity in advance

The test targets https://apicdn.sanity.io

The test is time boxed to a set duration, and not continual/ongoing.

Sanity reserves the right to restrict or terminate tests that do not meet these conditions.

More information on why you should test against API CDN is available here.

Sanity may take protective action at any time, including applying rate limits or blocking traffic to ensure the stability of our platform. To help a load test succeed, we ask that you share as much information as possible regarding your test plan.

Please let us know of your test plans by submitting a support request or speaking with your account manager. You should include:

Project ID and dataset(s) in scope

Date and time window (including timezone)

Anticipated request volume (requests per second & peak concurrency)

Whether write mutations are included

This allows Sanity to assess the platform impact and monitor the test if necessary.

Load testing traffic counts toward billable usage. Customers are responsible for all costs incurred during load testing.

Sanity’s platform limits will apply to all traffic, including load tests. More information can be found here.

It’s strongly recommended to perform load testing on a separate project from your production traffic to ensure that legitimate customer traffic is not inadvertently blocked or rate limited by automated platform protections.