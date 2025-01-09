Setting up a Default Relay State for IdP Initiated - SAML Logins

Setup

Go to the service configuration (Sanity)

Go to Sanity Manage and select the organization you want to enable SSO for your organization.

To navigate to the service provider configuration inside Sanity Manage:

In the organization you intend to add a relay state to, go to Settings → SAML SSO. Find the relevant project, click the vertical “…” and select Copy Login URL (screenshot).



Copy Login URL

Customizing the URL

This login url will take you to the Sanity Manage page once logged in. If you'd instead prefer to, you can edit the URL for Studio Access rather than Manage. In this URL, replace the origin parameter value with your encoded Sanity Studio URL, which will route users directly to the Studio instead of the management page.Ex: If the copied login URL is:

https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-01/auth/saml/login/7dfd3a21?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sanity.io%2Fmanage&projectId={MYPROJECT_ID}

update it to:

https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-01/auth/saml/login/7dfd3a21?origin={MY_ENCODED_STUDIO_URL}&projectId={MYPROJECT_ID}

Gotcha This url will need to be encoded

Updating the IdP

You can now update your IdP's default relay state.

Update the default relay state to the url copied or customized earlier.

Common errors

When I access Sanity from my IdP dashboard, I receive:

{ "id": "3431pXO", "displayName": "Sanity Support", "email": "sanity@sanity.io", "familyName": "Sanity Support", "givenName": "Sanity", "middleName": null, "imageUrl": null, "provider": "saml-f6a94", "tosAcceptedAt": "2024-11-20T18:51:57.264Z", "createdAt": "2024-11-20T18:51:57.264Z", "updatedAt": "2024-11-20T18:51:57.535Z", "isCurrentUser": true, "providerId": "49jc94jf949930304jkojfciojlj934003490943" } It does not appear you have set up your default relay state within your IdP, you will need to also configure within your Idp settings.



