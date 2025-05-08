At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As our Head of Data & Analytics, you'll build and lead our data function during a pivotal growth phase. You'll be both player and coach – rolling up your sleeves for hands-on technical work while scaling a team of data engineers, analytics engineers, and data analysts. This role will shape how we leverage data to drive strategic decisions and accelerate our next phase of growth.

Build and scale the data team

Recruit and manage data engineers, analytics engineers, and data analysts

Foster a high-performing, collaborative culture focused on delivering actionable insights

Balance hands-on technical work with strategic leadership and team development

Establish scalable processes and best practices as the team grows

Drive data strategy and infrastructure

Own our data strategy and ensure alignment with business objectives

Design scalable data pipelines, architecture, and governance using modern tools like BigQuery, dbt, Airflow, Amplitude and Looker

Partner with engineering to enhance product telemetry and data collection

Implement data quality frameworks and monitoring systems

Enable data-driven decision making

Work with product, sales, marketing, and leadership teams to deliver insights that drive business outcomes

Build dashboards and self-service analytics capabilities

Lead strategic analyses on customer behavior, product adoption, and business performance

Translate complex data into clear recommendations for technical and non-technical stakeholders

Based in: Bay Area, with requirement to come into our San Francisco office at least 2 days a week

Experience: 5+ years in data roles with 3+ years building and scaling data teams at a fast-growing SaaS startup

Leadership: Drive to create change and ability to define strategy to develop Data and Analytics requirements and priorities. Proven ability to execute

Business acumen: Deep understanding of SaaS metrics and how data drives business strategy

Communication: Outstanding ability to influence stakeholders and translate technical concepts into business insights

Ownership mindset: High accountability and sense of urgency with bias toward action and problem-solving – able to do IC work when needed

Technical expertise: Strong in SQL, Python, data modeling, and modern data stack (we use BigQuery, dbt, Airflow, Looker)

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.