At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking for a Senior Marketing Operations Specialist to own the operational engine behind Sanity’s pipeline generation efforts. You’ll run the Marketo and Salesforce infrastructure that powers our go-to-market motion, leveraging ABM strategies, intent data, and AI-powered automation to turn marketing programs into measurable pipeline.

Reporting to the Director of Revenue Operations, you’ll own the marketing technology stack, model the customer journey from first touch to closed-won, and leverage intent signals and ABM strategies to engage the right accounts at the right time. You’ll also explore AI-driven automation to scale programs beyond manual execution, working cross-functionally with demand gen, SDRs, content, and product marketing to turn strategy into pipeline.

Own the pipeline generation target in partnership with demand gen, SDRs, and sales, building the operational infrastructure around intent signals and ABM motions to hit monthly, quarterly and annual goals Model and continuously analyze the full-funnel customer journey from awareness to closed-won; define conversion benchmarks, identify gaps, and deliver data-driven recommendations to improve performance across the GTM motion Own marketing data quality (deduplication, normalization, enrichment, decay management), ensure intent and engagement signals flow cleanly into account scoring models, and partner with the data team to build ongoing pipeline and funnel reporting that surfaces actionable insights Pipeline generation, funnel operations & data

Own the technical implementation of demand gen and ABM campaigns from brief to launch, ensuring quality, speed, and SLAs Partner with the SDR team on account and lead routing, MQL-to-SAL handoffs, and follow-up SLAs, ensuring SDRs have intent context and engagement history needed to convert Build and maintain segmented account lists using firmographic, technographic, and intent signals to feed targeted outbound and ABM plays Maintain the campaign-to-opportunity attribution framework including campaign member statuses, UTM governance, and CRM campaign structure Campaign & SDR operations

Own the Marketo instance end-to-end: programs, templates, smart campaigns, tokens, governance, and hygiene Implement lifecycle nurture and ABM programs ensuring proper technical setup and data capture, and explore AI-powered automation to scale personalized outreach beyond manual campaign builds Manage the Marketo-Salesforce sync and integrations across Leandata, Common Room, intent data providers, enrichment tools, and ABM platforms Marketing automation & Marketo administration



Based in: North America (remote)

7+ years of experience in marketing operations at a B2B SaaS company, with deep hands-on expertise in Marketo and Salesforce

Proven track record of building and optimizing marketing automation programs that directly drive pipeline generation

Strong understanding of the B2B buyer journey, account-based marketing strategies, intent data platforms, and lead lifecycle management including MQL/SQL definitions

Experience partnering with SDR and sales teams on lead routing, handoff SLAs, and funnel optimization

Data-fluent: you know which questions to ask, how to frame analytical briefs, and how to partner with a data team to get answers

Experience managing marketing tech stack integrations (intent data platforms, ABM tools, enrichment tools) and a strong interest in applying AI to automate and scale marketing programs

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary



Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.