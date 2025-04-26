Templates
A workspace engineered for developer efficiency to tailor every workflow, automate tasks with AI, and power content-rich storefronts from structured content.
Go beyond rich text with block content to add products, galleries, and any structure. Merchandisers build channel-ready PDPs.
Use the primitives to configure your ideal commerce stack, from schemas to studios to queries.
Create once and use Sanity's built-in AI translation or connect your own. Manage all markets from a single content source.
Embed product cards, galleries, and details into any content without copy-pasting. Update once and product info stays current everywhere it appears.
Launch a global campaign from a single document. Reference relevant products and add copy for the banner, exit modal, and even supplemental terms. No more hunting down hardcoded links after Black Friday ends.
Create content variants for VIP customers, locations, or any audience segment. Set rules once, query with context, and deliver personalized experiences without complex middleware.
No locked documents, no "DO NOT PUBLISH" warnings. See changes as they happen. Comment directly on content, assign tasks, and coordinate releases.
Bi-directional Shopify sync out of the box. Build your own integrations with our APIs.
One global library shared across all your projects. Add custom fields to tag products by season, reference SKUs, or track usage rights.
Mejuri partnered with Sanity to streamline content management, empower content teams, and optimize global e-commerce operations. Enabling rapid growth and improved customer experiences.
Queue up products, banners, and landing pages for simultaneous launch. Preview everything together before going live, with scheduling handled by our APIs.
Zero infrastructure maintenance, built for peak performance. If it scales for Kim K's launches, you're covered for BFCM and viral product drops.
Disable "Add to cart" when inventory hits zero. No page refresh or custom cache invalidation necessary.
Code snippets, data models, and architecture diagrams from scaling e-commerce brands.
Define AI workflows to translate products, generate alt text, enrich articles with relevant products, or whatever your commerce operations need.
Run event-driven logic natively on Sanity to update product data, sync with external systems, or trigger downstream workflows.
Build internal apps that match how your team works. Bulk price updates, store hours manager, campaign calendars, or whatever speeds up your content operations.
Create dedicated studios for different teams. Give merchandisers exactly what they need, and hide everything they don't.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.Bettina DonmezSenior Manager of E-commerce Platform Development
