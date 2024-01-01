Go Behind the Experience to see how Tecovas brings the West to life with Sanity 🤠 July 18th

Unparalleled professional services features

Real-time collaboration

Real-time collaboration in Sanity enables multiple users in a Professional Services team to edit content simultaneously. This feature is critical for such industries where distributed teams often work together on the same project, ensuring seamless cooperation and instant visibility of changes, enhancing productivity and reducing time spent on content revisions.

API-first approach

Sanity's API-first approach provides powerful and flexible APIs for content management, enabling easy integration with other systems within the professional services industry. This feature allows for efficient content delivery across various platforms and devices, ensuring swift communication and data exchange. It's a crucial feature for optimizing content workflows and enhancing service delivery.

Visual editing capabilities

Sanity's visual editing capabilities are especially beneficial for professional services, where maintaining consistent and high-quality content is key. This feature enables real-time previews of content, allowing creators to ensure the final output aligns with the intended design. It aids in achieving a uniform brand voice and aesthetic across multiple content types. This feature enhances content production, making Sanity a fitting choice for the professional services industry.

Schema extraction

Schema extraction in Sanity allows developers to form static representations of their content schemas, vital for managing schema changes and integrating with other tools in the professional services industry. It smoothens development workflows, enhances schema management, and aligns with the complex content requirements of the industry.

Create your own

Designing tailored content models for a Professional Services CMS on Sanity

On Sanity, you have the ability to construct tailored content models for a 'Professional Services CMS'. This allows you to design schemas for various content types such as client profiles, service descriptions, project cases, and much more. Each schema defines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You can utilize built-in types (like string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or establish your own types to suit your specific needs. This flexibility ensures your professional services content is organized, manageable, and optimized for your particular business requirements.

Amplitude: Driving traffic, freeing up engineers, and unleashing content teams

Self serve content creation accelerates content development leading to better SEO and 19% more traffic. Self serve A/B testing boosts conversions.

"Thanks to Sanity my engineering team no longer spends time on customer requests that don’t drive top-line metrics. Engineers now focus on high-impact buying tools that directly support our PLG motion - we recently shipped an interactive product metrics benchmarking guide and will soon be shipping several ROI calculators."

Katie Geer · Growth Marketing Manager, Acquisitions

Developer-friendly with powerful APIs and tools

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Enterprise-grade infrastructure

Guaranteed performance and security at scale

Get the peace-of-mind of a robust, secure cloud-hosted infrastructure—that is operated and optimized continually by specialized teams. Trusted by top brands like Puma to handle peak traffic, Sanity outperformed cloud vendors with an exceptionally low error rate last Black Friday–Cyber Monday (0.00381% error rate against billions of requests).

Protecting your data is fundamental to everything we do at Sanity. We are fully compliant with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA.

  • High-frequency global CDN with intelligent caching
  • Intelligent image transformation with automatic cropping, compression, and conversion
  • Multi-tenant authoring with custom multi-team views
Professional services

We've got you covered

We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.

From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.

Sanity Composable Content Cloud

To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:

Sanity Studio

A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.

Content Lake

A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.

APIs

Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.

