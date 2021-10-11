Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets you build better digital experiences. It comes with an open-source editor built in React, Sanity Studio, and a real-time hosted data store, Content Lake.

So. What are you getting? We've increased the free included monthly usage to 125k API requests, 750k API CDN requests, 5GB asset storage, and 15GB Bandwidth. We really want you to try it out. Be it for your own website, app project, podcasting backend, or whatever one can use a real-time graph-based API for.

Go get the plan!