Sanity: Unleashing Potential Beyond Brightspot's Limitations

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With its real-time editing feature, collaborative workflows, and flexible content structures, Sanity ensures your team can build and manage content seamlessly across all digital platforms.

G2 grid showing Sanity as the market leader for a balance of satisfaction and presence.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Brightspot?

Sanity outperforms its competitor Brightspot in G2 reviews, scoring a remarkable 9.3 in Product Direction compared to Brightspot's 7.7. This indicates that Sanity is seen as a more future-oriented and innovative content management system. With Sanity, you can effectively fuel your growth engine with high-quality content, enabling your team to scale up, innovate faster, and attract more customers.

A chart showing that Sanity has a 9.3 for Product Direction according to G2, in comparison to a score of 7.7 for Brightspot.

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability

Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.

A portrait of Pavan Podila

Each brand in our multi-brand portfolio has unique content requirements. We required code-driven schemas—a one-size-fits-all approach wouldn't suffice.

Pavan Podila · Chief Software Architect, Tata Digital

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Advanced authoring and collaboration

Pre-loaded with what editors want

Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.

Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.

Sanity Studio UI elements showing real-time collaboration

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

an illustration of the G2 grid showing Sanity as the leader in the upper right

Make content your competitive advantage

