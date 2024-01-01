Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
Unleash the power of structured content
Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With its real-time editing feature, collaborative workflows, and flexible content structures, Sanity ensures your team can build and manage content seamlessly across all digital platforms.
Sanity outperforms its competitor Brightspot in G2 reviews, scoring a remarkable 9.3 in Product Direction compared to Brightspot's 7.7. This indicates that Sanity is seen as a more future-oriented and innovative content management system. With Sanity, you can effectively fuel your growth engine with high-quality content, enabling your team to scale up, innovate faster, and attract more customers.
Customer stories
Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.Read case study
Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
The results are in
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Manage localization of languages, currencies, and regional offerings using structured content. Tailor your localization workflows to match your global strategy and team structures. Connect Sanity to any 3rd party service like Transifex and Smartling to build workflows that work the best for your organization.
Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Delivering exceptional customer experiences — in days versus weeks — with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data transforms content editing, design, and engineering at leading product design and development platform company.