🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Unleash superior content control

Sanity: The Modern, Flexible Alternative to Drupal

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With Sanity, you can create, manage and distribute content seamlessly across multiple platforms, enhancing your team's productivity and efficiency. Plus, its real-time collaboration feature ensures everyone on your team is always on the same page. Experience the future of content management with Sanity.

Try demoSign up free
G2 grid showing Sanity as the market leader for a balance of satisfaction and presence.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Drupal?

Sanity outperforms Drupal in G2 reviews, particularly in the area of Product Direction, scoring an impressive 9.3 against Drupal's 6.6. This demonstrates Sanity's superior ability to anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of its users. Choose Sanity to ensure your content management system can keep pace with your growth and innovation goals.

Compare Sanity and Drupal on G2
A chart showing that Sanity has a 9.3 for Product Direction according to G2, in comparison to a score of 6.6 for Drupal.

Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




Morning Brew: From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands

Read case study
A portrait of Emily Diamond

Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.

Emily Diamond · VP of Product @ Morning Brew

Create content once, reuse everywhere

No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.

Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.

See how PUMA gets global teams in sync

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Learn from Tecovas

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Read G2 reviews
an illustration of the G2 grid showing Sanity as the leader in the upper right

Make content your competitive advantage

Explore demoContact sales