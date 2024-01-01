🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity: The Superior, Future-Proof Alternative to Liferay

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, flexible content structures, and powerful APIs, Sanity offers a seamless content management experience that enhances productivity and drives growth.

Why choose Sanity over Liferay?

Sanity outperforms its competitor, Liferay, in G2 reviews by scoring a higher Meets Requirements rating of 9.1, compared to Liferay's 8.4. This indicates that Sanity is more effective in meeting user needs and expectations. Opt for Sanity to ensure your team's efficiency and productivity in content management. Let Sanity fuel your growth trajectory.

Graph showing Sanity vs Liferay for a variety of G2 scores.

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




BrightonSEO: Boosting Core Web Vitals and opening up new revenue streams

Moving off WordPress enabled the world’s largest SEO conference, BrightonSEO, to create a more engaging user experience, improve SEO, and introduce new locations faster.

We'd outgrown our WordPress setup as our events grew and became more complex. Moving to a modern, future-proof headless solution using Sanity and Next.js means we move much faster with new initiatives. It only took two days to launch a new website for our first US conference!

Kelvin Newman · Founder at Rough Agenda (BrightonSEO)

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

