Unleashing superior content control

Sanity: The Future-Proof Alternative to Pimcore

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, innovate effectively, and attract customers faster. With Sanity, you can create, manage, and distribute content seamlessly across multiple channels, ensuring a consistent brand experience. Its real-time collaboration features and customizable content structures offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, enabling your team to deliver superior digital experiences.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Pimcore?

Sanity outperforms Pimcore in G2 reviews, particularly in the Ease of Setup category, scoring 8.8 compared to Pimcore's 7.9. This highlights Sanity's user-friendly interface and streamlined setup process, making it the superior choice for teams looking to optimize their content management system. Choose Sanity and let your content fuel your growth.

Get started with fully configured templates

Amplitude: Driving traffic, freeing up engineers, and unleashing content teams

Self serve content creation accelerates content development leading to better SEO and 19% more traffic. Self serve A/B testing boosts conversions.

"Thanks to Sanity my engineering team no longer spends time on customer requests that don’t drive top-line metrics. Engineers now focus on high-impact buying tools that directly support our PLG motion - we recently shipped an interactive product metrics benchmarking guide and will soon be shipping several ROI calculators."

Katie Geer · Growth Marketing Manager, Acquisitions

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

Advanced authoring and collaboration

Pre-loaded with what editors want

Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.

Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

