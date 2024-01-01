Specifically designed for structured content, the Phrase integration for Sanity enables developers and marketing managers to localize, deploy, and reuse global content across various apps, devices, and channels. This streamlined process ensures that multilingual content can be delivered anywhere, maintaining a consistent user experience across different languages and platforms.



Phrase content translation plugin for Sanity.io

Translate [Sanity.io](https://sanity.io) content with [Phrase](https://phrase.com), directly from the Sanity studio.

Real-time previews: Translations are kept in-sync to allow linguists and translators to see preview changes in real-time.

Smart re-translations: The plugin diffs what content has changed since the last translation, and only sends those changes to Phrase.

Automatic references translation: When issuing translations, editors can choose to also translate documents referenced by the current, and the plugin will automatically link them by target language.

Flexible schemas: No matter the structure, this plugin will adapt to it and ensure the final translated content is according to your Sanity schemas.

Keep your Phrase workflows: The translation workflows your team already has in Phrase will remain the same. No need to retrain or reconfigure your operations.

This plugin only supports document-level translations, such as done by [Sanity's official document-internationalization plugin](https://github.com/sanity-io/document-internationalization). Field-level translations are not supported.