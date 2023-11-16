Watch on-demand
Unveiling Sanity's Latest: Enhancing visual, collaborative workflows
Check out the end-to-end demo of Presentation (along with Comments and the Embeddings Index API) on-demand.
Upcoming event
Developer Demo: Implementing enhanced visual, collaborative content workflows
Register for our upcoming event where Sanity developers who built these features will pull back the curtain on their design decisions, offer tips for implementation, and answer your questions.
Presentation: Work faster than ever with structured content
Separating content from end presentations shouldn’t create friction. Introducing, Presentation: a new way to work with structured content visually, using front-end presentations to navigate your content model and manage content in context.
Studio Comments
Streamline your content review process. From in-document communication to organized feedback, Comments enhances teamwork across all stages of content creation.
Embeddings Index API
Large language models change the game for chatbots and other AI agents. Our new Embeddings Index API saves you a step in building your own.