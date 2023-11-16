Join live – Get insights, tips, + Q&A from Sanity developers on our latest releases

Watch on-demand

Unveiling Sanity's Latest: Enhancing visual, collaborative workflows

Check out the end-to-end demo of Presentation (along with Comments and the Embeddings Index API) on-demand.

Read release notesGet started
Video thumbnail

Upcoming event

Developer Demo: Implementing enhanced visual, collaborative content workflows

Register for our upcoming event where Sanity developers who built these features will pull back the curtain on their design decisions, offer tips for implementation, and answer your questions.

Register now

Available for all plans

Presentation: Work faster than ever with structured content

Separating content from end presentations shouldn’t create friction. Introducing, Presentation: a new way to work with structured content visually, using front-end presentations to navigate your content model and manage content in context.

Learn more

Available on all paid plans

Studio Comments

Streamline your content review process. From in-document communication to organized feedback, Comments enhances teamwork across all stages of content creation.

Learn more
Studio users communicating through Studio Comments

Available for all paid plans

Embeddings Index API

Large language models change the game for chatbots and other AI agents. Our new Embeddings Index API saves you a step in building your own.

Learn more

Sanity unlocks Content velocity for your entire team

Get startedContact sales