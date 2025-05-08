Scheduled Drafts does exactly what you'd expect: pick a time, your content publishes automatically. It's available now on all paid plans, and it works exactly how you'd want it to.

Watch this 1.5 minute demo of how it works:

Mentioned in the video: Content Releases 101

But scheduling individual documents only solves half the problem. Here's when simple automation isn't enough.

Everyday publishing: Individual documents that need to go live at the right time. Blog posts. Product announcements. Campaign content.

Complex launches: Dozens or hundreds of documents that have to go live together perfectly. Black Friday campaigns overlapping with Cyber Monday prep. Apple product launches where retailers get specs Wednesday and need to be live Friday morning. Multi-market coordination across 30+ locales.

The first problem needs automation. The second needs orchestration.

Apple's product launches are legendary for their secrecy and coordination. One big American telecom retailer faced this challenge head-on.

Their window: Just 24 hours with heavily embargoed information. From specs delivery to live launch.

Dozens of pages. Complete product details. Pricing tables. Checkout flows. Promotional banners. Email templates. Everything had to be perfect and coordinated before customers walked into stores.

From their team after the launch:

"The recent product launch was indeed the smoothest we've experienced so far. The implementation of content release along with other automation features significantly reduced the number of steps for us, and everything worked flawlessly."

What made it work: They built a custom Sanity content app using App SDK that tracked content completion across their team. Content Releases let them bundle everything, preview the complete launch, and publish with one button when ready - all while maintaining strict embargo compliance and governance controls. Legal and compliance teams could review and approve the entire release before it went live, ensuring all product information met regulatory requirements.

No partial launches. No wrong prices going live. No information leaks. No compliance violations. No surprises.

One release. All content. Perfect timing. Perfect governance.

Scheduled Drafts = Automate single document publishing

Content Releases = Orchestrate complex content launches

Scheduled Drafts publishes documents at a specific time.

Content Releases publishes documents when you're ready. After bundling dozens or hundreds of items. After previewing overlapping campaigns together. After routing through approval workflows. After verifying everything is correct.

Content Releases allows for coordination and rescheduling of multiple documents

Product launches require coordination. Retail operations syncing with manufacturer announcements.

Campaigns overlap. Black Friday content being prepared while Cyber Monday is already in staging.

Multi-market coordination. Publishing a new product drop in 30+ locales simultaneously.

Governance matters. Financial services coordinating disclosure changes that legal must approve.

Rollback is critical. Staging major site redesign months in advance with confidence that you can switch over cleanly and roll back if something goes wrong.

Scheduled Publishing (deprecated): If you've been using the Scheduled Publishing plugin or studio config, Scheduled Drafts replaces it with a simpler, built-in approach. Your existing scheduled content will continue to work, but we recommend migrating to the new system.

Scheduled Drafts: Available now on Growth and Enterprise plans. Zero configuration. Just update to latest version of Sanity Studio. .

Content Releases:

Enterprise plans: Available as an add-on (contact your account manager for details)

Growth plans: Existing customers who've used Content Releases retain access (quota: 2 active releases)

If you're an agency or freelancer who has planned client implementations with Content Releases previously being available on Growth tier, . We're committed to supporting partners who made commitments based on previous feature availability.