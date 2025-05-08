Director of Solutions Engineering, PreSales

At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re hiring a Solutions Engineering / Presales Leader to scale the team that brings this story to life in the moments that matter most—discovery, demos, technical evaluations, and architecture conversations. You’ll ensure prospects understand not just what Sanity can do, but how the platform can transform content operations and deliver transformative business outcomes. Your leadership will directly shape our growth and how we earn trust with developer and content teams alike.

You’ll lead a presales organization that helps prospective customers confidently adopt Sanity as the foundation for their content stack, while steadily turning what works today into repeatable ways to win tomorrow. Your focus is on outcomes: improving technical win rates, increasing pipeline conversion, and making sure every evaluation or demo moves a deal forward with clarity and momentum.

In practice, that means setting the presales strategy and jumping into the highest-impact opportunities from discovery through close. You’ll coach the team on how to run tight, value-oriented technical cycles—listening for the real problem, surfacing what matters most to each stakeholder, and showing the best path to success with Sanity. As you scale the function, you’ll hire, develop, and retain a top-tier Solutions Engineering team that’s equally credible with developers, architects, product leaders, and content teams, and you’ll create an environment where they can do their best work.

You’ll also define and refine the core presales motions—discovery, tailored demos, POVs, and security or architecture reviews—so customers can evaluate Sanity quickly and confidently without losing the nuance that makes their use case unique. A big part of the job is connecting Sanity’s capabilities to business outcomes, not just features: showing how structured content, real-time collaboration, and flexible workflows unlock faster shipping, better editorial experiences, and sustainable scale across channels.

This role is deeply cross-functional. You’ll partner closely with Sales, Product, R&D and Marketing to sharpen our ICP, improve messaging, and build feedback loops that influence roadmap priorities and enablement. Finally, you’ll own the presales toolkit—demo environments, technical collateral, evaluation guides, and playbooks—so the team can deliver a consistently excellent experience.

Must-have qualifications Experience leading Solutions Engineering / Presales teams in B2B SaaS, ideally with developer-facing or platform products.

Strong technical foundation: comfortable discussing APIs, data models, front-end frameworks, integrations, and modern architecture patterns. Experience using AI-based tools to accelerate customer discovery and POV/POC creation.

Track record of improving revenue outcomes through coaching, process design, and hands-on deal leadership.

Clear, inclusive communicator who can adapt from deep technical detail to executive-level value narratives.

Ability to bring structure to fast-moving environments while keeping the customer’s real needs at the center.

Collaborative leadership style with high integrity and a bias toward enabling others to succeed.

Nice-to-have qualifications Experience selling composable, headless, or structured content platforms, specifically CMSs.

Familiarity with content workflows, editorial tooling, or digital experience stacks.

Experience influencing product direction through customer insight and presales learnings.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

OTE: $288k - $318k annually. Final compensation within this range will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and skill set.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.