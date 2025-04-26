Enterprise Account Executive - Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this Enterprise Account Executive role, you will play a critical role in driving revenue by identifying, nurturing, and closing new business opportunities. You’ll partner with cross-functional teams and help customers realize the full potential of structured content to meet their digital needs.

Qualify incoming opportunities from SDR and Marketing teams.

Through discovery, identify the business value that Sanity can add for potential clients.

Effectively pitch the value Sanity brings to an organization.

Price and negotiate enterprise deals.

Upsell existing customers by expanding Sanity’s footprint.

Account map and generate as much interest in Sanity as possible within an organization.

Work with organizations to finalize contracts and procure Sanity

Collect and effectively communicate feedback from clients and potential clients.

Track all activity and information about an account (SFDC, decks, Google Docs, deal review docs, etc.).

Forecast bookings accurately on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Based in the greater London area or Germany

Curiosity, a growth mindset, and high integrity.

Experience in a closing role at a SaaS company, ideally selling a complex technical product to a technical audience in our ACV range.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate with various stakeholders, from developers to marketers to executives of large enterprises.

We don’t expect you to have experience with the CMS market, but we believe it is important to be able to quickly learn about new products, how they are used, and how they create value for users.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving work environment.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive location-based salary and stock options program





Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.