Enterprise Account Manager - UK

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As an Account Manager at Sanity, you’ll own and grow relationships and revenue with some of our most strategic customers. You’ll drive net revenue retention (NRR) and expansion by running consultative sales cycles, uncovering new opportunities, and demonstrating the value of our platform. Success in this role means building long-term partnerships, influencing both business and technical leaders, and helping customers achieve meaningful outcomes.

We’re looking for someone with 8+ years of enterprise sales or account management experience in complex technical solutions, a proven record of exceeding growth goals, and the ability to turn insights into actionable account plans. Strong communication skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a deep curiosity for industry trends will set you apart as you position Sanity as an indispensable partner.

As a Strategic Account Manager, you’ll own and grow a portfolio of enterprise accounts, building long-term relationships and ensuring Sanity’s solutions align with customer outcomes. Acting as both a trusted advisor and a growth partner, you’ll help customers realize value from our platform while driving net revenue retention (NRR) and expansion.

Your work will involve managing renewals and expansions, running consultative sales cycles, and uncovering new opportunities through cross-sell and upsell strategies. By combining business acumen with technical fluency, you’ll demonstrate ROI at both the executive and end-user level, increasing adoption and engagement across teams.

You will also:

Create and maintain account plans with clear next steps, tracking progress against customer and company goals.

Partner cross-functionally with Product and other internal teams to surface opportunities and resolve challenges before they escalate.

Monitor customer health and key metrics to proactively mitigate churn.

Stay informed on industry trends and customer digital strategies to position Sanity as an indispensable partner.

You bring more than 8 years of enterprise sales or account management experience in SaaS, with a strong track record of exceeding revenue goals, delivering NRR, and driving account growth. You’re skilled at navigating complex organizations, securing executive buy-in, and building deep, lasting relationships across accounts.

You pair an analytical, data-driven approach with consultative selling skills, identifying opportunities and showing customers clear business value. Comfortable engaging both business and technical leaders, you adapt easily to different audiences and know how to influence outcomes.

In addition, you bring:

Domain expertise in CMS or experience selling API-based solutions in SaaS, CPaaS, or PaaS.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Familiarity with tools such as Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, ZoomInfo, Looker, and G-Suite.

Entrepreneurial at heart, you’re hands-on, creative, and team-oriented. You’re motivated to define processes, build programs, and deliver excellence. A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience rounds out your profile.

You’re based in the greater London area

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive location-based salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.