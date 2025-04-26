Manager, Post-Sales Solution Architecture

At Sanity, we're building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We're hiring a Post-Sales Solution Architecture Manager to lead the team that turns successful sales into lasting customer relationships. You'll ensure customers don't just implement Sanity—they build on it, expand with it, and become its biggest advocates. Your leadership will directly shape our retention and growth, and how we earn long-term trust with the developer and content teams we serve.

You'll lead a post-sales SA team that helps enterprise customers realize deep, lasting value from Sanity. Your focus is on outcomes: successful renewals, expansion into new use cases and business units, and implementations that hold up as customers grow.

In practice, that means setting the team's strategic direction and personally owning your most complex, high-stakes accounts: overseeing implementations, building relationships with customer stakeholders, and navigating the moments where things get hard. You'll coach your Solution Architects on how to run value-oriented engagements: listening for what customers actually need, surfacing risks before they become problems, and mapping a clear path to success with Sanity at the center.

You'll hire, develop, and retain a skilled SA team that's equally credible with developers, architects, product leaders, and content teams—and you'll build an environment where they can do their best work. That means identifying what each person is great at, helping them grow their careers, and fostering a strong culture of collaboration, empathy, and customer-centricity grounded in Sanity's core values.

You'll also help evolve the core post-sales motions (onboarding, implementation reviews, expansion discovery, and health monitoring) so customers move from signed to successful quickly. A big part of this role is connecting Sanity's capabilities to customers’ business outcomes: showing customers how structured content, flexible workflows, and the modern content stack unlock faster shipping, better editorial experiences, and scalable growth.

This role is deeply cross-functional. You'll partner closely with Sales to drive expansion opportunities and work with Product and R&D to ensure customer feedback shapes roadmap priorities.

Must-have qualifications

Experience leading technical ICs in a high-growth environment, ideally with developer-facing or platform products

Strong technical foundation—comfortable discussing APIs, data models, front-end frameworks, integrations, and how Sanity fits into a modern content stack alongside hosting providers, ecommerce platforms, web and app frameworks, and analytics tools

Track record of driving customer retention and expansion through coaching, process design, and hands-on account ownership

Proactive about identifying risks and opportunities across the team’s customer portfolio

Clear, inclusive communicator who can build relationships with both internal and customer stakeholders

Ability to manage ambiguity and competing priorities without losing focus on what matters most to the customer

Familiarity with AI technologies and tooling with a focus on accelerating outcomes

Preference for SF based candidates, remote in the United States or Canada is an option

5+ years in solution architecture or technical customer-facing roles

2+ years managing customer-facing, technical teams

Nice-to-have qualifications

Experience with headless CMS, headless ecommerce, or developer-focused SaaS

Familiarity with content workflows, editorial tooling, or digital experience stacks

Experience influencing product direction through post-sales customer insight and team feedback

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.