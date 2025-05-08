Sales Development Manager - Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.



We’re looking for a strategic and hands-on EU Sales Development Manager to lead our EU SDR team. This is a high-impact leadership role focused on driving outbound pipeline generation while aligning closely with our Sales team. You will build and scale outbound programs, develop playbooks that resonate with technical and business audiences, and grow a team that excels at the intersection of data, storytelling, and execution.

It’s a rare opportunity to shape how outbound is done at Sanity! You’ll have the autonomy to experiment, the data to guide decisions, and the cross-functional partnership to turn real signals into meaningful conversations with high-intent buyers. If you’re excited by building smart, signal-driven outbound, owning the tools and metrics that matter, and creating an environment where SDRs consistently win, this role gives you real influence and visibility from day one.

Drive outbound pipeline generation across target segments, with a strong focus on developers, product teams, and digital experience leaders.

Build and optimize multi-channel outbound strategies (email, phone, social, video, etc.) to identify and engage high-fit prospects.

Partner with Marketing and Product to operationalize signals (free sign-ups, usage metrics, trials) into actionable outbound campaigns.

Design and implement scalable training, playbooks, and KPIs to drive consistent performance. Collaborate with Sales, RevOps, and Marketing to define ICP, lead scoring, and outbound sequencing.

Own and iterate on SDR tech stack: Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Common Room, and more.

Have 3+ years of experience in Sales Development, with at least 1 year in a leadership role at a developer-focused SaaS company or PLG.

Deep expertise in outbound strategy, with the ability to tailor messaging to technical buyers.

Have a proven track record of scaling SDR teams in high-growth environments.

Understand the nuances of product-led funnels and how to activate outbound campaigns off of in-product behavior.



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.