At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.
As part of our new venture, your work will center on addressing one of AI’s toughest problems: how to help machines truly understand and use human-created content. You’ll build systems that structure and enrich large volumes of information to enable AI agents and LLMs to access the right context at the right time. This means designing and developing tools and pipelines that shape, structure, and connect information and content in innovative ways, and creating new methods to ensure AIs reflect the most accurate, authentic, and up-to-date representation of a business, its brand, products, and knowledge base.
As a Senior Data Engineer you'll architect and optimize the data infrastructure that powers our next generation of AI capabilities. You'll be the engine behind our AI systems, building scalable, efficient data pipelines that process massive volumes of content while maintaining low latency and managing costs intelligently. Your work will directly enable AI agents and LLMs to access the right data at the right time. You'll join a small, cross-functional team where your expertise in data engineering and ML infrastructure will be critical to turning ambitious AI concepts into production-ready systems. If you're passionate about building robust data systems that power cutting-edge AI, obsess over performance optimization, and love solving complex scaling challenges, we'd love to have you on the team.
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!
