Senior Developer Advocate, AI Engineering

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you'll be the face of Sanity in developer communities - online and IRL. You'll own the programs that give developers a reason to build with Sanity, manage the relationships that make those programs work, and ship content that earns credibility in the communities that matter.

This is not a content-factory role. It's a developer relations role where your primary output is trust.

Ship developer content - blog posts, use cases, demos, and videos for builders who use AI

Build AI-first workflows for the Developer Community team , including Skills and plug-ins that help the team work 10x faster

Maintain Sanity's presence in the developer communities online and offline : Discord, X, GitHub, Reddit, conferences, meetups, wherever your audience lives

Expect 20-30% travel for conferences, meetups, and community events

Location: US or UK

3+ years in developer relations, developer community at a developer tools company or 2+ years in AI Engineering role.

You build things. You can write code, ship demos, and speak credibly with developers about what they're actually building

You actively use AI coding tools and can talk about AI-assisted development in a way that doesn't sound like a press release

You understand the world of web development and can speak on the current state of web dev tools and how AI is transforming them.

You understand community dynamics - you know the difference between a healthy community and a performative one, and you've built or grown the former

Strong public speaker - comfortable on stage, in workshops, and in hallway conversations at conferences

Organized enough to run multiple programs simultaneously without dropping balls; people-oriented enough to make contributors feel recognized and valued

Opinionated about which communities and events actually matter (and which don't)

Video production skills and a portfolio of educational content you've created (editing, scripting, visual storytelling).

Experience growing or scaling YouTube channels.

Experience teaching both technical audiences (developers) and non-technical audiences (content operators, editors, marketers).

Clear understanding of the shift from traditional development to AI-assisted development, with hands-on experience building with AI coding tools.

Workshop facilitation experience beyond just conference speaking (you've run hands-on training and refined material based on live feedback).

Background with headless CMS, content platforms, or content operations tools.

Track record of improving activation metrics or time-to-value through education program.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.