Senior Developer Content Lead

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you'll be the voice of developer education and content at Sanity. You'll create content across every channel: video courses, blog posts, documentation, demos, and conference talks that attract, activate, and retain developers. You'll work across teams to produce content that drives top-of-funnel discovery, developer sign-ups, and product adoption.

Do you love variety? If switching between building a Learn course one day, writing an campaign content on AI-assisted development the next, and demoing on stage at a conference sounds like the perfect week, this role is for you.

Own the Learn hub strategy: design learning paths, courseware, and onboarding experiences for developers and content operators that reduce time-to-value

Drive developer acquisition through content: create video courses, tutorials, demos, blog posts, and technical articles that show how Sanity solves real problems

Teach dual audiences: help developers build powerful content solutions and content operators understand the workflows they enable

Deliver public speaking and workshops: represent Sanity at conferences, webinars, and hands-on training sessions (virtual and in-person)

Integrate Learn into marketing programs: package educational content for campaigns, product pages, and external distribution to expand reach

Measure and iterate: track content performance across all channels (course completions, blog engagement, video views, sign-up attribution) and use data to optimize what you create.

Expect 10-20% travel for conferences, meetings, workshops, and events.

Location: US or UK

4+ years in developer education, technical training, or developer advocacy at a developer tools or SaaS company.

You actively use AI coding tools daily, understand AI infrastructure and how to build AI-powered features, can teach agentic workflows and modern AI-assisted development, and help developers leverage AI effectively.

Technical credibility: You can code real examples (JavaScript/TypeScript, React, Next.js, other upcoming languages) using modern AI-assisted workflows and build alongside the audience you teach.

Learning design mindset and data-driven optimizer: You understand how developers learn, structure content for retention, and constantly improve based on metrics.

Exceptional on-camera presence and natural storyteller: You're engaging on video

Strong public speaking skills: Comfortable on stage at conferences, webinars, and hands-on workshops.

Proven learning development expertise: You've built comprehensive courses and learning programs that developers actually complete.

Dual audience fluency: You can explain technical concepts to developers and translate business value for non-technical content teams.

Video production skills and a portfolio of educational content you've created (editing, scripting, visual storytelling).

Experience growing or scaling YouTube channels.

Experience teaching both technical audiences (developers) and non-technical audiences (content operators, editors, marketers).

Clear understanding of the shift from traditional development to AI-assisted development, with hands-on experience building with AI coding tools.

Workshop facilitation experience beyond just conference speaking (you've run hands-on training and refined material based on live feedback).

Background with headless CMS, content platforms, or content operations tools.

Track record of improving activation metrics or time-to-value through education program.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.