At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We're looking for a Senior Field Marketing Manager to own and execute our industry events and partner events strategy. You'll be the driving force behind Sanity's presence at key industry conferences, developer events, and partner summits that connect us with technical decision-makers across the web, content, and AI landscape.

This role sits at the intersection of marketing, sales, and partnerships. You'll work closely with sales to develop pre- and post-event strategies that turn event presence into qualified pipeline. You'll partner with our partnerships team to build and scale co-marketing events that enable our agency and technology partners to drive enterprise deals.

The ideal candidate has experience running large-scale industry events and partner programs with significant budgets, and knows how to translate event investment into measurable pipeline outcomes.

Own the industry events strategy : Plan, execute, and optimize our presence at major industry conferences, AI conferences, and developer events (AI devWorld, JS Nation, VercelAI, React/Vite, CascadiaJS AI, D-Congress, Emerce Day, and more)

Collaborate on partner events : Work with the partnerships team on co-marketing events including Partner Summits and agency-driven events

Lead pre/post-event sales alignment : Develop comprehensive strategies with sales to maximize event ROI, from targeted outreach before events to follow-up campaigns that convert attendees to pipeline

Manage overall field marketing budgets : Oversee event budgets in the $1M+ range annually, optimizing spend against pipeline generation and MQL targets

Measure and report on impact : Track event performance against S2 generation, MQL targets, and pipeline contribution. Use data to continuously improve event selection and execution

Directed end-to-end on-site logistics, managing real-time execution and serving as the central liaison between organizers and sponsors to guarantee operational excellence.

7+ years of experience in field marketing, event marketing, or demand generation, with a focus on industry events

Proven track record managing large event portfolios with large budgets

Experience in the web, content management, developer tools, or AI space. You understand the ecosystem and the audiences we're targeting.

Strong sales alignment skills, you know how to partner with sales teams to turn event presence into qualified pipeline

Experience at a growth-stage or enterprise company with sophisticated GTM motions

Data-driven mindset, you measure everything and optimize based on results

Excellent project management skills, you can juggle multiple events, vendors, and stakeholders simultaneously

Willingness to travel, this role requires regular travel to events across the US and internationally

Located in the Continental United States

Nice to have

Experience marketing to developers and technical decision-makers

Background at a CMS, DXP, or content-focused company

Experience with executive event programs and C-level audience engagement

Familiarity with ABM strategies and account-based event marketing

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

