At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As part of our new venture, your work will center on addressing one of AI’s toughest problems: how to help machines truly understand and use human-created content. You’ll build systems that structure and enrich large volumes of information to enable AI agents and LLMs to access the right context at the right time. This means designing and developing tools and pipelines that shape, structure, and connect information and content in innovative ways, and creating new methods to ensure AIs reflect the most accurate, authentic, and up-to-date representation of a business, its brand, products, and knowledge base.

As a Senior Full Stack Engineer you’ll shape the next generation of AI-powered tools and features that redefine content management. You’ll join a small, cross-functional team to prototype and build experiences that leverage the latest in large language models (LLMs) and automation. You’ll work at the forefront of innovation, turning cutting-edge AI research into practical, scalable product capabilities that empower thousands of users. One day you might be prototyping a content-aware AI agent; the next, you’re shipping a polished, production-ready feature. If you’re passionate about solving complex problems, moving fast, and iterating creatively in a dynamic, collaborative environment, we’d love to have you on the team.

Design and build AI-driven features and agents that revolutionize how content is created, structured, and delivered.

Leverage LLMs to analyze unstructured content (e.g. plain text) and infer structured data and metadata, making content more organized and “AI-ready.”

Collaborate with design and product to prototype intuitive user experiences that blend AI automation with human oversight, iterating on feedback to get it just right.

Apply emerging AI and ML research, from prompt engineering to dataset optimization, to create scalable, reliable product features.

Stay at the forefront of LLM research, understanding model behaviors, limitations, and capabilities to inform system design decisions.

Write clean, maintainable, well-tested code.

Contribute to team best practices for AI development, ensuring solutions are robust and sustainable at scale.

Prototype and iterate on user experiences that provide value and delight customers.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and able to work at least 2 days per week in our San Francisco office.

5+ years of software engineering experience, ideally building user-facing products.

Deep expertise in Node.js and React.js (our core tech stack). Bonus points if you’re comfortable with Python (for data/ML tasks).

Hands-on experience with LLM APIs or AI-powered applications, including building evaluation pipelines and designing metrics for performance testing and evaluation.

A naturally curious and creative problem solver who loves to experiment and learn new technologies.

Strong architectural design skills; you are able to create scalable, structured systems that support clean APIs and rich data models.

Collaborative and communicative. You work well in a team, share ideas, and can explain complex concepts clearly. You enjoy cross-functional collaboration.

You're excited about augmenting your own work with AI, whether it’s using tools like Cursor, GitHub Copilot, or building custom workflows. You see AI not just as a feature for users, but as a powerful tool to supercharge your own engineering velocity and creativity.

Comfortable with ambiguity and excited about working on undefined problems that require creative solutions.

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth.

A global, multi-culturally team of colleagues and customers.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Base Salary Range: $220,000 - $255,000 annually. Final compensation within this range will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and skill set.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.