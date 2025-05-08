Senior Manager, Support Engineering - Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.



In this role, you will lead a high-performing Support Engineering team in Europe, delivering world-class support to our enterprise customers and global developer community.

Plan, coordinate, and run the daily operations of our Support Engineering team in Europe, securing high-quality support in line with our SLA targets.

Coach, develop, and hire for our Support team in Europe.

Partner with Support leadership to handle escalations, conduct operational reviews, and balance our resources.

Develop and mature our support efforts by implementing our target operating model.

Manage and nurture a tight interface with Customer Solutions, Sales, Product, and Engineering, ensuring a continuous data-driven feedback loop.

Work to improve and develop internal processes, standards, and tooling.

Act as a player/coach working closely with our Enterprise customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions.

Troubleshoot bugs, create reusable code snippets, and produce minimal reproducible examples of issues.

Develop standard solutions, author self-serve resources, and improve documentation as needed.

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help improve our product by liaising with product leadership.

Build and maintain support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows.

Liaise between customers and internal teams during incidents and escalations.

Continuously research best practices and learn existing and upcoming features of Sanity's content platform.

Based in Europe.

5+ years of industry experience in a technical support or engineering domain with 3+ years of direct front-line management experience (hiring, training, and retaining top talent).

Exceptional communication and operational skills.

Deep knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, and front-end frameworks like Next.js.

Versed about existing trends in code development (i.e., frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure)

Experience debugging complex technical issues with other developers and end-users.

Passion for helping others be successful and fulfil their potential.

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies.

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.