Senior Product Manager, Content Lake

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you will be responsible for driving the product strategy of Sanity's Content Lake team, working closely with engineering leadership and partner teams across Sanity to deliver the infrastructure that every Sanity product depends on. Content Lake is the real-time content database and delivery layer at the core of Sanity. The team owns the content delivery and operations infrastructure that powers content authoring, mutation, collaboration, permissions, queries, subscriptions, search, and real-time content delivery across every Sanity customer and every first-party Sanity application.

The roadmap ahead is expansive and exciting. You will drive foundational investments to optimize platform performance and cost, unlock richer collaboration capabilities for teams that build on Content Lake, and evolve the platform to serve AI consumers alongside human developers and editors. Shaping that work will be done in close partnership with engineering leadership with you representing the customer voice across every major investment decision.

Strategy and roadmap . Shape the vision and roadmap for the content delivery and operations infrastructure that every Sanity product depends on.

Customer voice and signal synthesis . Act as the team's primary synthesis point for customer requirements from developers, editors, agents, and the internal product teams building on Content Lake. Translate customer needs and business priorities into clear platform investment opportunities.

Architectural partnership . Partner with engineering leadership on architectural direction and quarterly planning. You will shape the product framing around critical platform development to make sure customer needs are grounded in every major decision.

Cross-team coordination . Work closely with the many teams that build on Content Lake, and help define clean, repeatable, self-serve patterns of development on the platform.

Platform evolution for AI . Shape how the platform evolves to serve AI consumers alongside human developers and editors, with consistent governance across both.

Product craft . Own the product definition process for major platform investments, with clear evidence requirements and decision logs.

Communication and clarity. Bring clarity and simplicity to deeply technical platform work, making it legible to customers, sales, marketing, and company leadership.

Located in London or Oslo

You have a proven track record as a Product Manager, ideally with SaaS platform experience. We are also open to strong adjacent backgrounds in developer tools, infrastructure, or data-oriented products

You are experienced working closely with technical counterparts and know how to partner effectively with senior engineering leaders on architectural tradeoffs

You are comfortable with APIs, query languages, real-time systems, and developer-facing products, and can reason about them fluently

You have a working understanding of the terrain across API and platform design, cross-team coordination, developer experience, and platform reliability, enough to empathize with customer requirements and ask the right questions

You place customer empathy at the forefront of your work and have strong instincts for when a customer pain signals a platform-level issue

You balance immediate customer needs with long-term architectural investment, and are comfortable making the case for foundational work when it matters

You communicate clearly across technical and non-technical audiences and can bring clarity to ambiguous ownership across teams

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.