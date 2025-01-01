Senior Solution Architect

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

Your team ensures that enterprise customers are successful and happy using Sanity. This means working closely with technical leaders at our customers to align their strategic goals with implementation details; facilitating brainstorming sessions between editors, designers, and developers; and helping developers make decisions for their unique business needs.

In this role you will take ownership of your customer relationships and drive both internal and external conversations. You'll also have the opportunity to learn more and develop expertise on the people side of technology.

Lead onboarding workshops that are customized to each customer’s needs and background.

Proactively develop relationships with technical and product stakeholders at our customers.

Meet regularly with technical customers to demonstrate how new features work for the customer’s specific needs, answer their questions, and help them plan their Sanity implementation.

Work with account managers to develop expansion opportunities at existing customers

Support the new account sales cycle through technical workshops and proof of concept development

Create and share examples to help customers understand concepts and implement more quickly

Develop and maintain guides and learning modules to address common topics

Develop and maintain plugins for common integrations and implementation patterns

Represent clients’ requests and requirements to the internal product team

Work with Support Engineering to work through customer challenges and unblock specific scenarios

Support marketing and product research teams to connect with relevant customers and planning events and webinars

Based in: Remote in Europe

3-5 years of experience in a software development role

Advanced experience with at least one of the following frameworks: React, Vue, Angular, Astro

Familiar with backend architecture and SaaS platform integrations

Implementing headless CMS Implementing headless ecommerce As a Solution Engineer or Solution Architect at a developer-focused SaaS Experience with one of the following:

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Proven experience developing solutions with customers

Problem solving skills with a result oriented mindset

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Structured with a strong attention to details

Bonus: experience in a B2B customer-facing role, such as consulting or account management

Bonus: you have used Sanity in production

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.