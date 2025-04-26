Senior Solutions Architect, Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

Solutions Architect team ensures that enterprise customers are successful and happy using Sanity. This means working closely with technical leaders at our customers to align their strategic goals with implementation details; facilitating brainstorming sessions between editors, designers, and developers; and helping developers make decisions for their unique business needs.

In this role you will take ownership of your customer relationships and drive both internal and external conversations. You'll also have the opportunity to learn more and develop expertise on the people side of technology.





Lead onboarding workshops that are customized to each customer’s needs and background.

Proactively develop relationships with technical and product stakeholders at our customers.

Meet regularly with technical customers to demonstrate how new features work for the customer’s specific needs, answer their questions, and help them plan their Sanity implementation.

Work with account managers to develop expansion opportunities at existing customers.

Support the new account sales cycle through technical workshops and proof of concept development.

Create and share examples to help customers understand concepts and implement more quickly.

Develop and maintain guides and learning modules to address common topics.

Develop and maintain plugins for common integrations and implementation patterns.

Represent clients’ requests and requirements to the internal product team.

Work with Support Engineering to work through customer challenges and unblock specific scenarios.

Support marketing and product research teams to connect with relevant customers and planning events and webinars.

Based in Europe

3-5 years of experience in a software development role

Advanced experience with at least one of the following frameworks: React, Vue, Angular, Astro

Familiar with backend architecture and SaaS platform integrations

Experience with one of the following:

1) Implementing headless CMS

2) Implementing headless ecommerce

3) As a Solution Engineer or Solution Architect at a developer-focused SaaS

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Proven experience developing solutions with customers

Problem solving skills with a result oriented mindset

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Structured with a strong attention to details

Bonus: experience in a B2B customer-facing role, such as consulting or account management

Bonus: you have used Sanity in production

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.