Senior Support Engineer, Europe

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.



We are looking for an experienced and empathic support engineer who is excited about solving technical issues for our enterprise customers. As a support engineer at Sanity, you will work closely with Product and Engineering teams and collaborate with Customer Solutions and Sales around customer-facing activities and initiatives.

Work closely with our Enterprise customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions

Troubleshoot bugs, create reusable code snippets, and produce minimal reproducible examples of issues

Develop standard solutions, author self-serve resources, and improve documentation where needed

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help improve our product

Support Customer Solutions and Sales teams with customer data and technical guidance in pre-sales activities

Build and maintain support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows

Take part in Sanity’s developer community rotation and help answer questions

Liaise between customers and internal teams during incidents and escalations

Continuously research best practices and learn existing and upcoming features of Sanity's content platform

Remote in Europe

Exceptional communication and organizational skills

4+ years of technical developer support and hands-on experience using JavaScript, TypeScript, and front-end frameworks like Next.js

Experience debugging complex technical issues with other developers and end-users

Passion for helping others be successful and fulfil their potential

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



