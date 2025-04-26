Senior Technical Product Marketing Manager

At Sanity.io we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking for a Technical Product Marketer to connect our product’s capabilities to the needs of developers and IT leaders. You’ll craft messaging that resonates with technical audiences, empowering developers to see Sanity as their go-to solution and equipping them to champion its value within their organizations.

If you’re passionate about technology, love creating impactful content, and thrive at the intersection of technical complexity and customer empathy, we’d love to hear from you.

Serve as the bridge between product capabilities and customer needs : Articulate how Sanity solves real-world problems better than alternatives, ensuring our messaging connects deeply with developers and IT leaders.

Create clear messaging and materials for Developers, Product Owners and Technical leads : Help technical decision-makers to understand "Why Sanity is for them" by producing targeted resources. Equip developers with the tools to articulate Sanity’s value.

Create compelling content : Write blog posts, case studies, landing pages, host webinars, record videos, and other artifacts that showcase Sanity’s value and impact to our core ICP audience.

Translate technical features into value-driven messaging : Work closely with Product Managers and Engineers to understand Sanity’s capabilities and explain them in a way that’s accessible and impactful.

Engage with our developer community and customers: Listen to their challenges, uncover opportunities, and identify key differentiators. Translate these insights into actionable messaging and content that accelerates adoption and highlights Sanity’s unique value.

Someone with a unique blend of technology and business expertise, who understands technical concepts deeply and can effectively communicate benefits and value to a wider business audience.

Five years experience in a technical or developer-focused role : This could include Pre-Sales, Engineering, Technical Product Marketing, Product Marketing or Product Management (for a developer-first company).

Passion for content creation : Enjoys crafting blogs, demos, and other resources that inspire and inform.

Knowledge of the Content Management industry : Ideally, experience with headless CMS solutions or adjacent technologies.

Understanding of modern front-end development : Familiarity with building modern digital experiences using frameworks like React, Next.js, and Vue.js, leveraging headless CMS architectures and API integrations for scalable and performant solutions.

Strong technical communication skills : Ability to translate complex technical features into clear, value-driven messaging that resonates with developers and IT leaders.

Collaborative and curious mindset : A natural communicator who enjoys talking to customers and internal teams, eager to learn about challenges and uncover opportunities.

Customer empathy and problem-solving skills: Keen ability to understand technical problems and articulate how Sanity provides solutions.

If you love connecting technical solutions to real-world problems and creating content that empowers customers, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today to help us build the future of content with Sanity.io!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Location-based salary and competitive stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.