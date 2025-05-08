Software Engineering Manager, Content Agent

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

Sanity Content Agent is where AI meets structured content - an intelligent assistant that deeply understands each customer's content model, follows references like an experienced team member, and combines web research with internal content knowledge in a single conversation. Sanity is uniquely positioned for this moment: we already have a scaled Content Lake holding our customers' structured content, which becomes rich context that generic AI tools simply can't match.

Your team will push the boundaries of what's possible when AI truly understands content: auditing thousands of documents in seconds, surfacing inconsistencies before customers do, and generating perfectly structured documents that respect complex validation rules. With a strong and growing team of 4 engineers and room to scale as the product grows, you'll shape the AI capabilities that turn hours of content work into minutes. You'll balance the technical challenges of LLM integration and agentic workflows with the product sensibility to make AI that content teams actually trust. Learn more about the team’s products here, here and here.

This role requires a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains and an understanding of how the modern web works. We also seek someone with strong organizational and planning skills.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team, to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. As a senior engineering management leader, you’ll be responsible for growing a strong and engaged team to meet these challenges.

Helping a team of talented engineers to organize and prioritize their work for the highest impact.

Balance technical excellence with shipping velocity in a fast-moving environment.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

Champion developer experience while building for non-technical content creators.

Influencing the direction of both Sanity and of modern web development and content operations.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

Supporting the growth and development of your team and team members.

Based in: Europe

1+ years of engineering management experience, ideally in developer tools or content platforms.

Strong technical background in TypeScript/JavaScript and modern web technologies.

Ability to navigate ambiguity and drive clarity in product direction.

Excellence in cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management.

Track record of shipping user-facing products at scale.

Experience leading teams building complex, extensible applications.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.