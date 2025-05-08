At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As a Staff Solutions Engineer at Sanity, you will be a technical leader and expert, guiding prospects, customers, and partners to understand the full strategic value of Sanity. This ranges from architecting complex product demonstrations and leading onboarding programs to conducting advanced workshops, working closely with sales, customer engagement, and product teams.

Your team will be responsible for developing advanced tools, frameworks, and educational materials to address all technical aspects and architectural considerations, leading to robust, scalable, and performant implementations. You will also mentor and guide other Solutions Engineers.

The role supports the entire pre-sales Customer Lifecycle, from initial strategic engagement through proofs of concepts and architecture scoping. The Staff Solutions Engineer role champions and advocates for Sanity as a platform for structured content, communicating its profound impact to executive stakeholders on the customer side and with key partners.

You are likely to be highly self-driven, thrive in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and be passionate about enabling customer success through innovative implementations. You possess deep expertise in content operations and how cutting-edge technology can unlock significant value in the content space. You also lead by example and seek to uplevel those around you through knowledge sharing and finding areas where your teams operations need a better process.

Lead and architect complex product demonstrations for prospective enterprise customers and strategic partner organizations to drive the sales process and cultivate key agency partnerships.

Educate Sanity users at an advanced technical level about the product's capabilities, the philosophy, and the strategic value of Structured Content, including its implications for large-scale content operations.

Develop and maintain sophisticated showcase implementations, advanced enablement programs, and best practice guides.

Share deep engineering knowledge and provide expert guidance on how to successfully implement Sanity across various complex verticals and advanced use cases, including architectural reviews and solution design.

Lead responses to highly technical parts of RFP processes, and provide expert support to internal teams to understand the most intricate technical aspects of Sanity.

Represent strategic clients' requests and complex requirements towards the internal product and engineering teams, influencing product roadmap decisions.

Interact with Account Executives, Sales Leadership, Business Development, Marketing, and Product functions, aligning on strategic goals and objectives.

Collaborate closely with Solutions Leadership and mentor the broader Solutions Engineering team.

Remote in Europe.

Exceptional communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts and value propositions to diverse audiences, including executive leadership.

5+ years of experience in enterprise and solution selling environments, including selling to Fortune 500 clients and cross-functional decision-makers up to C-level.

Proven solution-selling skills - able to articulate the value of software solutions to customers, with messaging focused on how a solution addresses customers’ core pain points in a way that differentiates the solution.

Familiarity with CMS and Content Operations.

Excellent discovery skills - able to lead customers through focused conversations to uncover pain, value, and our path to sales success.

Strong coding and integration background (JavaScript, React, APIs, JSON, Git), with the ability to design and demonstrate technical solutions, proof-of-concepts, and integrations.

Deep understanding of existing trends in code development (i.e., frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure) and the ability to evaluate and recommend new technologies.

Highly solution-oriented, with a creative and innovative mindset, capable of solving complex technical and business challenges.

Autonomous, highly structured, and capable of leading projects and initiatives with minimal supervision.

Skilled in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues during implementation or pre-sales phases.

Self-starter and quick to learn new technologies and adapt to evolving technical landscapes.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.