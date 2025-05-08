At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.
As a Staff Solutions Engineer at Sanity, you will be a technical leader and expert, guiding prospects, customers, and partners to understand the full strategic value of Sanity. This ranges from architecting complex product demonstrations and leading onboarding programs to conducting advanced workshops, working closely with sales, customer engagement, and product teams.
Your team will be responsible for developing advanced tools, frameworks, and educational materials to address all technical aspects and architectural considerations, leading to robust, scalable, and performant implementations. You will also mentor and guide other Solutions Engineers.
The role supports the entire pre-sales Customer Lifecycle, from initial strategic engagement through proofs of concepts and architecture scoping. The Staff Solutions Engineer role champions and advocates for Sanity as a platform for structured content, communicating its profound impact to executive stakeholders on the customer side and with key partners.
You are likely to be highly self-driven, thrive in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and be passionate about enabling customer success through innovative implementations. You possess deep expertise in content operations and how cutting-edge technology can unlock significant value in the content space. You also lead by example and seek to uplevel those around you through knowledge sharing and finding areas where your teams operations need a better process.
Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!Apply now
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!
Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.