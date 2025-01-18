👨🏻‍💻 I am a Full Stack Developer at Kryptonum - an agency that creates fast, secure and effective websites. I'm responsible for building sites using modern technologies such as Next.js, Sanity.io and Astro. Slow sites are annoying, and I'm a freak about their speed and smooth functioning!



🤝🏻 I also work as a Developer Team Leader and am responsible for planning the work of developers. I get huge satisfaction from teaching others and watching them growing. I like discipline. I value efficient and effective cooperation with other professionals as well.



👉🏻 I use headless architecture with an eye on scalability, speed and security. I pay tremendous attention to detail.



🌐 I have always been interested in technology. I'm fascinated by the Internet - I've been exploring the secrets of how it works since I can remember.



💼 I help develop the technological aspects of the business - to create products that not only look great, but are also profitable for business. I make sure that the customer is well taken care of and I take care of things that an online business wouldn't work without!



🕰️ I know how important time is and I want to make the most of it. At Kryptonum we work remotely and asynchronous communication is very valuable to me. Therefore, a message with clear instructions and Loom dispelling objections is a daily bread for me!



👨🏻‍🎨 I love creating pretty and useful things. Creating (anything) is one of the most satisfying things in life for me. I like to think that there is an element of art in what I do. I use animations and interactions to add magic, bring the website to life, increase conversions and... make a WOW effect.



💪🏻 I love movement - not only in digital projects, but also in life. I trained calisthenics for a long time. I run a lot. The longest distance I have run is the distance of a half-marathon - 21 km. I also like to train at the gym.



🌡️ Besides, I test my limits and expose myself to extreme conditions - especially the weather. Winter swimming (cold plunging) allow me not to forget my primitive instincts. When I want to relax, the ruska banya helps me to do so.



💚 I love to travel. Getting to know new places, cultures and people is my thing. I am passionate about a healthy lifestyle and experimenting with intermittent fasting, and I also cooking a lot!



✋🏻 I like to talk about life topics. I'll talk about the weather too, but I'm especially interested in business, productivity, health and philosophy. I am open to cooperation. I currently live in Warsaw and I like coffee, so I'm happy to talk over it!