Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

In 2025, Sanity commissioned Forrester Consulting to interview Sanity customers to measure the real business impact of adopting Sanity’s Content Operating System.
- 272% 3-year ROI
- 50% faster development time
- Full payback in 6 months
Key findings:
50% improvement in end-user productivity
Streamlined content operations across the organization:
- Faster content workflows with structured content and reusable components
- Improved collaboration between technical and non-technical teams
- Enhanced content quality with built-in validation and preview capabilities
Reduced downtime and robust infrastructure
The organizations that implemented Sanity realized:
- 75% reduction in content-related system outages
- Improved disaster recovery capabilities with automatic content versioning
- Reduced risk exposure from outdated or inconsistent content across channels
"It’s not about things we used to do; it’s things we couldn’t even afford to do previously.”
- CTO, hospitality
Savings from replacing legacy tools
With Sanity, organizations had one unified Content Operating System.
- Reduced licensing costs by eliminating multiple single-purpose content tools
- Lower maintenance expenses with a modern, fully-managed cloud-based platform requiring minimal IT support
- Decreased custom integration costs through Sanity's robust API-first architecture
Results are for a composite organization based on interviewed customers.