Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

See how Sanity customers achieved 272% ROI

In 2025, Sanity commissioned Forrester Consulting to interview Sanity customers to measure the real business impact of adopting Sanity’s Content Operating System.

  • 272% 3-year ROI
  • 50% faster development time
  • Full payback in 6 months

Complete the form to download the complete Forrester TEI study and transform how you think about content's business value.

By submitting this form, you confirm that you have read and understood Sanity's Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trusted by leading digital innovators

Key findings:

50% improvement in end-user productivity

Streamlined content operations across the organization:

  • Faster content workflows with structured content and reusable components
  • Improved collaboration between technical and non-technical teams
  • Enhanced content quality with built-in validation and preview capabilities
Get the study
A white interface card shows a file "roxanne_mastered.png" linked to multiple content locations like interviews and movies, floating over an abstract background of white, orange, and blue dots.

Reduced downtime and robust infrastructure

The organizations that implemented Sanity realized:

  • 75% reduction in content-related system outages
  • Improved disaster recovery capabilities with automatic content versioning
  • Reduced risk exposure from outdated or inconsistent content across channels
Get the study
A woman with red-streaked hair and sunglasses, next to a "Versions" panel showing different image files, one labeled "roxanne_mastered.png Current."

"It’s not about things we used to do; it’s things we couldn’t even afford to do previously.”

- CTO, hospitality

Savings from replacing legacy tools

With Sanity, organizations had one unified Content Operating System.

  • Reduced licensing costs by eliminating multiple single-purpose content tools
  • Lower maintenance expenses with a modern, fully-managed cloud-based platform requiring minimal IT support
  • Decreased custom integration costs through Sanity's robust API-first architecture

Results are for a composite organization based on interviewed customers.

Get the study
A graphic of a camera aperture with orange, blue, and gray blades, a white scribble in the center, and text: Forrester, 'Total Economic Impact' Report, and Sanity.

Start realizing the true value of your content

Talk to our teamRead the study