Information architecture (IA) is the practice of organizing, structuring, and labeling content so people can find and understand what they need quickly. It’s the backbone of a website or app’s content, shaping categories, menus, labels, and search so users can move through a product with confidence. IA focuses on content and its relationships, while UX is the overall experience and UI is the look and controls.

Good IA is built on understanding users, their tasks, and business goals. It includes taxonomies, clear labels, paths, and search systems. Done well, it reduces confusion, supports accessibility, boosts findability (and SEO), and increases engagement. A sitemap is just an artifact; IA is the ongoing strategy and decisions behind it.

Organization groups content into clear categories and hierarchies—your site’s taxonomy. Start with users’ tasks and questions (not internal departments). Use card sorting to shape categories and tree testing to confirm people can reach key content without friction.

Labeling names those groups and pages in the audience’s language. Choose plain, specific terms (e.g., Pricing, Support), avoid jargon, and keep labels consistent across menus, headings, and buttons. Write scannable microcopy that sets clear expectations.

Findability ensures content can be surfaced quickly via intuitive navigation, on-site search with synonyms, filters and facets, descriptive titles, and rich metadata (tags, categories). Add cross-links and breadcrumbs, and structure pages for accessibility and SEO.

Start with discovery: define top user tasks and business goals, then run a content inventory (including search logs and support queries) to see what exists and what’s missing. Group related items into a draft taxonomy and write simple labeling rules (naming, plural/singular, verbs vs. nouns). Sketch a sitemap, key user flows, and sample page templates to test assumptions early.

Validate quickly and iteratively: use open/closed card sorts to shape categories, tree tests to check findability, and brief task-based usability tests on low‑fi wireframes (Figma/FigJam). Define success metrics (task completion, time to find, errors), then refine. In Sanity, implement clear content types, fields, and tags, add search synonyms, and document an IA playbook. Monitor analytics and feedback, and schedule regular reviews to keep IA current.

